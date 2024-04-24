`

Today’s front page, Tuesday, April 23, 2024



Rene Saguisag, senator, human rights lawyer and advocate for clean government, dies

Rene Saguisag
Senator Rene Saguisag at a hearing, March 6, 1988.
RENE A.V. SAGUISAG, former senator, human rights lawyer and freedom fighter, has died, his family announced on Wednesday.

“As we mourn his loss, we take solace in the enduring impact of his legacy. Rene Saguisag was a dedicated public servant, and his tireless endeavors as a human rights advocate, senator, and writer, stand as a testament to his unwavering commitment to justice, truth and democracy,” the statement  said.

The family asked for some time to grieve privately, and will announce wake details soon.

As a pillar of the human-rights lawyers group MABINI during the regime of  President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr., Saguisag waged many lonely battles in court but was also active in the parliament of the streets.

After the 1986 Edsa revolt, he joined the Cabinet of Corazon C. Aquino in various roles of spokesman and presidential legal counsel, among others.

Elected to the Senate in 1987, he chaired the Ethics committee and championed measures to uphold integrity in public service, notably the law mandating annual filing of the Statement of Assets Liabilities and Net worth (SALN) and the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees (R.A. 6713).

Image credits: National Library of the Philippines



Know more