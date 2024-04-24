Reforms in place to prevent extrajudicial killings, human rights violations–DOJ

The Department of Justice (DOJ) vowed on Wednesday to implement all the necessary measures to address extrajudicial killings (EJKs) and other vicious practices being committed by government security forces.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla also reminded law enforcers not to resort to unlawful killings and respect human rights while performing their duties.

“We are taking all the necessary steps to strengthen the criminal justice system and hold to account the perpetrators of these violations,” Remulla said in a statement.

Remulla issued the statement in response to the report released by the US State Department noting that EJKs remain “a serious problem” in the country.

This was despite the pronouncement of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. that his administration’s war on drugs would be focused on catching “bigger fish” and providing means for the rehabilitation of drug users.

The war on drugs started during the previous Duterte administration where more than 6,000 people were believed to have been killed.

“Extrajudicial killings, largely by police but also by other security forces, remained a serious problem. In addition, politically motivated killings, including of journalists, were reported during the year,” the report, which covered the year 2023, said.

Citing data from nongovernment organization Dahas PH, the US State Department said there were 209 killings that were reported in relation to the anti-drug campaign from January to August 2023.

“We remind those in charge of the administration of justice that there are no shortcuts in enforcing peace and order. It is of primordial consideration that we, as responsible State enforcers, uphold the rule of law and resolve to protect and promote human rights,” Remulla said.

He assured all stakeholders that reforms have been put in place to correct the mindset of law enforcers and make them responsible for their actions.

The Amnesty International urged Marcos Jr. on Wednesday to make an “explicit and categorical policy pronouncement to end the so-called war on drugs and EJKs.”

The group claimed that there were at least 600 individuals killed during the first 19 months of the Marcos administration despite its promise to depart from the bloody war on drugs of the Duterte administration.