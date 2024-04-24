PXP Energy trims losses in Q1

Manuel Pangilinan-led PXP Energy Corp. narrowed its net loss to P2.6 million in the first quarter due to higher volume of crude oil sold from its operations in the Galoc oil field.

In a disclosure on Wednesday, PXP Energy also said it reduced recurring overhead and posted higher interest income during the period which helped it trim its losses.

Revenues were up by 47.2 percent to P26.3 million at end-March this year, following a 44.6-percent increase in output sold at 196,826 barrels during the period despite lower average crude price at $79.95 per barrel in Service Contract (SC) 14C-1 Galoc.

Consolidated costs and expenses stood at P27.1 million as petroleum production costs increased to P16.2 million. This, however, was offset by the reduction in recurring overhead at P10.8 million attributable to the liquidation of a foreign subsidiary.

PXP Energy again said it would continue to coordinate with the government for the possible resumption of activities in both SC 72 and 75.

SC 75 in Recto Bank is operated by Forum Energy Ltd., a British upstream oil and gas company with focus on the Philippines. PXP Energy owns a 79.13-percent controlling stake in Forum.

PXP also has a 70-pecent participating interest in SC 72, also in northwest Palawan, through its wholly owned subsidiary Forum (GSEC 101).

“Each of PXP and Forum Energy Limited will continue to coordinate with the Government on any possible arrangement of activities in both SC 72 and SC 75. Exploration work in SC 40 will be pursued. Meanwhile, PXP will assess and study other oil and gas projects within the Philippines,” the company said.