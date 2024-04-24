Probe on reported influx of Chinese students in Cagayan sought

Is the country seeing a “new chapter” of the “pastillas” scheme where corrupt immigration officials illegally allowed entry to unqualified aliens for a fee?

Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros raised this question on Wednesday as she signaled plans to seek an inquiry into reports that many Chinese nationals have been spotted near intended sites in Cagayan under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA).

In a statement, Hontiveros noted that “Visa Upon Arrival” (VUA) and other immigration processes have been abused in the past, as it enabled the unchecked entry of Chinese nationals working for Philippine offshore gaming operators.

“Our hearings on the Pastillas Scam led to the suspension of the VUA system at that time. The same might apply in this alarming new development,” she said.

She recalled that in Thailand, several Chinese visitors “pretending to be Filipinos” were apprehended.

“It turns out that they are sowing trouble in the Asean region. This might be connected as well to the reported surge of Chinese students in Cagayan,” she said.

“Maghahain ako ng resolusyon tungkol dito. Maliban sa posibleng paglabag sa ating mga proseso sa immigration, the Senate should look into the reported presence of Chinese nationals around EDCA sites. This is a national security concern that must be addressed,” she added.

Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers had expressed alarm over the “escalating presence” of the Chinese in the Philippines, spanning workers, businessmen, tourists, and now even students.

During hearings of various House committees, Barbers and fellow representatives confronted the Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Bureau of Immigration, Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), Land Transportation Office (LTO), Philippine Coast Guard, and other government agencies about “alarming discoveries.”

These, Barbers noted, include instances of Chinese nationals acquiring Filipino birth certificates, driver’s licenses, Unified Multi-Purpose Identification (UMID) cards, passports, and even accreditations and membership in the Philippine Coast Guard.

“The only sure thing right now is that corruption at its worst has eaten us up. This is the only logical explanation.” He said, adding: “If these Chinese nationals can get all these accreditations and buy our agricultural and private lands, acquire and lease properties and other assets, enroll in our universities on the pretext and cover of exchange student programs, work here without permits, obtain loans from our banks, then abscond or leave the country without a trace, then we are drafting our epitaph as a nation.”