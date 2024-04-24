PAGASA: Brace for hotter days in May

As sweltering temperatures continue to be felt in some areas, a weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Wednesday warned to brace for hotter days ahead especially in May.

Dr. John Manalo from Pagasa also reminded the public to take precautions by staying cool and hydrated as extreme heat threatens.

“As much as possible drink plenty of water. If you have outdoor activity or work, avoid direct sun exposure. Use cap or cover yourself in shaded areas. Take a rest avoid caffeinated and alcoholic beverages,” Manalo told the BusinessMirror in an interview.

Pagasa on Wednesday reported that 30 areas in the country will experience extreme hot weather on Thursday, April 25.

In its 5 p.m. forecast on Tuesday, Pagasa said that 42°C to 46°C in the following areas :

NAIA Pasay City, Manila — 45°C

Science Garden, Quezon City — 43°C

Dagupan City, Pangasinan — 45°C

Aparri, Cagayan — 44°C

Tuguegarao City, Cagayan — 44°C

ISU, Echague, Isabela — 42°C

Iba, Zambales — 42°C

Clark Airport, Pampanga — 42°C

CLSU,Muñoz, Nueva Ecija — 43°C

Subic Bay, Olongapo — 42°C

Casiguran , Aurora — 42°C

Sangley Point, Cavite — 43°C

Ambulong, Tanuan , Batangas — 42°C

Alabat, Quezon — 42°C

Coron, Palawan — 42°C

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro —44°C

Puerto Princesa City, Palawan — 44°C

Aborlan, Palawan — 44°C

Daet, Camarines Norte — 43°C

Legazpi City, Albay — 42°C

Virac, Catanduanes — 42°C

Masbate City, Masbate — 42°C

CBSU-Pili, Camarines Sur — 46°C

Roxas City, Capiz – 43°C

Iloilo City, Iloilo — 43°C

Dumangas, Iloilo — 43°C

Catarman, Northern Samar — 42°C

Catbalogan, Samar — 42°C

Tacloban City, Samar — 42°C

Guluan, Eastern Samar — 43°C

Meanwhile, the Department of Education (DepEd) said that 6,695 out of 47,678 schools nationwide have implementes Alternative Delivery Mode (ADM) on Wednesday.

“The number of schools implementing ADM has decreased compared to previous data,” DepEd said.

The number of shools on ADM per region as of April 24 are the following:

Region 1 – 680

Region 2 – 104

Region 3 – 1,731

Region 4A – 395

Region 4B – 426

Region 5 – 450

Region 6 – 1,091

Region 7 – 470

Region 8 – 117

Region 9 – 164

Region 10 – 3

Region 11 – 84

Region 12 – 335

Region 13 – 1

Cordillera Administrative Region – 229

National Capital Region- 415

Image credits: AP/Charlie Riedel





