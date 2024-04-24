NGCP issues alerts as power demand peaks

THE National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) placed the Luzon and Visayas grids on red alert and the Mindanao grid on yellow alert last Wednesday.

The red alert in Luzon was in effect from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., which the NGCP lifted at 4:05 p.m. It maintained the grid at yellow alert from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Based on NGCP data, the highest Luzon grid load for the year is 14,016 megawatts (MW), which occurred at 2:54 p.m. of April 24. The previous highest peak demand was 13,864MW which occurred at 2:47 p.m. of April 23.

The recorded peak demand for the two days already exceeded by 99MW the projected peak for the year which is 13, 917MW.

A red alert status is issued when power supply is insufficient to meet consumer demand and the transmission grid’s regulating requirement.

Four plants have been on forced outage since 2023, four between January and March 2024 and a dozen the month before. Two are running on derated capacities. These brought a total of 1,840.3 MW unavailable to the Luzon grid.

The Visayas grid was placed on red alert period from 12 noon to 5 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and yellow alert from 10a.m. to 12 noon, 5 p.m. to 6p.m, and 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“The reduced capacity exported by Mindanao to Visayas also aggravated the power situation in Visayas,” the NGCP said.

For the first time this year, the Mindanao grid was placed on yellow alert from 10a.m. to 4 p.m. after nine power plants are on forced outage, while five are running on derated capacities, for a total of 673.98MW unavailable to the grid.

A yellow alert is issued when the operating margin is insufficient to meet the transmission grid’s contingency requirement.

The NGCP said it may implement Manual Load Dropping (MLD) in Abra, parts of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan; parts of Albay; some areas in Bataan; and parts of Batangas.

At 3:30 p.m., the NGCP lifted the yellow alert in Mindanao.

The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), meanwhile, asked for the committed de-loading capacities of its commercial and industrial customers under the interruptible load program to help ease the demand.

“We again urge the public to continue practicing energy conservation and efficiency measures. Rest assured that we are monitoring and managing the situation and will provide updates as needed,” according to the Meralco.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





