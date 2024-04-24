Neocolours headlined sold-out concert last April 13

The 80s multi-platinum OPM band, Neocolours dazzled their fans in a sold-out concert at the Music Museum tomorrow last April 13, 2024

The concert, titled “Tuloy Pa Rin ang Awit ng OPM,” a night of Original Pilipino Music and nostalgia, showcasing Neocolours’ greatest hits alongside performances from a stellar lineup of guests artists that includes the Jinky Vidal, Noel Cabangon, Ice Seguerra, and Gloc-9.

Ice Seguerra and Jinky Vidal

Known for their chart-topping songs such as “Tuloy Pa Rin,” “Maybe,” “Say You’ll Never Go,” “Hold On,” and “Kasalanan Ko Ba,” Neocolours has solidified their status as a beloved fixture in the OPM scene.

