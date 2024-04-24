`

Today’s front page, Tuesday, April 23, 2024

screenshot 2024 04 22 at 11.51.17 pm

Neocolours headlined sold-out concert last April 13

img 1834
Neocolours and Noel Cabangon
  • business mirror 728x90
  • sm job fair 728 90 (1)
  • el sitio nativo banner 728 x 90 business mirror
  • img 2205
  • fcr oreoendcard 728x90 2174
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2

The 80s multi-platinum OPM band, Neocolours dazzled their fans in a sold-out concert at the Music Museum tomorrow last April 13, 2024

The concert, titled “Tuloy Pa Rin ang Awit ng OPM,” a night of Original Pilipino Music and nostalgia, showcasing Neocolours’ greatest hits alongside performances from a stellar lineup of guests artists that includes the Jinky Vidal, Noel Cabangon, Ice Seguerra, and Gloc-9.

icefotojet 1
Ice Seguerra and Jinky Vidal

Known for their chart-topping songs such as “Tuloy Pa Rin,” “Maybe,” “Say You’ll Never Go,” “Hold On,” and “Kasalanan Ko Ba,” Neocolours has solidified their status as a beloved fixture in the OPM scene.

The concert was presented by Ticket1, Philippines’ largest travel agency chain.

The concert is supported by Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office and Surf. Also brought to you by Bayad Center, Philippine Veterans Bank, Zamboanga Valientes and Go Hotels.

With the support of the show’s Media Partners: DOOH.PH, 91.5 Win Radio, 97.9 Home Radio,

  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
  • hyundai santa fe 300x250
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)

106.7 Energy FM and Wish FM 107.5.

“Tuloy Parin Ang Awit ng OPM” is a production of Ticket1 Concerts.

0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • hyundai santa fe 300x250
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px

Know more