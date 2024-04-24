Marine park off Coron wins global conservation award

A MARINE park off the coast of Coron Island in Palawan was recently awarded the silver-level Blue Park Award for exceptional marine biodiversity conservation by the Seattle-based Marine Conservation Institute.

With the award, Siete Pecados Marine Park in northern Palawan joins Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park and Apo Reef Natural Park as the third Blue Park in the Philippines. Tubbataha Reef was awarded in 2017 and Apo Reef in 2022.

It will receive $6,000 and join a growing network of 30 awarded Blue Parks around the global ocean that have met the highest science-based standards for conservation effectiveness.

“This Blue Park Award is an honor to receive,” said Jose Mazo, Siete Pecados Marine Park Manager. “We want Siete Pecados Marine Park to meet or exceed the science-based Blue Park standards so we can conserve critical habitat, promote ocean health and ensure economic security for our children and generations to come.”

The event highlighted contributions toward the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework’s target to protect 30 percent of marine and coastal areas by 2030 (‘30×30’), showcasing the Blue Park Award winners as outstanding examples of effective biodiversity conservation in MPAs.

“Congratulations to the 2024 Blue Parks,” said Lance Morgan, President of the Marine Conservation Institute in a statement. “As the global conservation community works toward 30×30, it is critical that we not only create more MPAs, but that we ensure they offer effective protection to marine ecosystems and benefit local communities.”

Siete Pecados Marine Park protects rich, ecologically diverse coral reefs. Located in what is known as the Coral Triangle, the MPA conserves endangered corals that are endemic to Palawan.

Its high coral coverage, as well as its mangrove forests and seagrass beds, support high fish biomass and species richness, provide refuge for fished species, and attract endangered species, such as dugongs and hawksbill sea turtles.

Siete Pecados is part of the Calamianes MPA Network, which protects 1,100 square kilometers of marine habitat and aims to support ecological connectivity across important marine habitats in the Calamiane Islands.

“We are thrilled to recognize the hard work of the community, the local government, and the management team of Siete Pecados Marine Park,” said Dr. Sarah Hameed, Director of the Blue Parks Program. “The Blue Parks offer examples of conservation success that inspire us all to accelerate efforts to safeguard life in the sea.”

Siete Pecados was established in 2005, based on the recommendations of Barangay Tagumpay community members, to conserve and protect the coastal ecosystems of Coron, particularly from the impacts of overfishing.

The Siete Pecados Marine Park Management Committee, within the Municipal Government of Coron, manages the MPA and has received support from partners, including the USAID Fish Right Program and Path Foundation Philippines.

Since the establishment of the MPA, community members have played a large role in the monitoring, management, and conservation of this ecosystem.

To date, Blue Parks cover over 3.5 million square kilometers of ocean, spanning 23 countries. Marine Conservation Institute’s rigorous science-based criteria and an international panel of esteemed marine scientists are key to vetting and ensuring that these MPAs provide examples of the most effective marine life conservation.

Image credits: Blue Motus/USAID Sibol





