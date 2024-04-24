Mamba disqualified again

The Commission on Election (Comelec) First Division once again disqualified Cagayan Governor Manuel N. Mamba, nullifying his victory in the May 2022 elections.

In its decision released last Wednesday, the First Division finally ruled on the “merits” of the disqualification case filed by Victorio Casauay against Manuel Mamba, Mabel Mamba, and Francisco Mamba III as candidates for Governor, Vice-Governor, and Representative of the 3rd District of Cagayan in the 2022 National and Local Elections (NLE), respectively.

Casauay accused the said candidates of using public funds to provide financial aid, scholarship grants, and transportation during the 45-day prohibition period.

Of the three candidates that time, only Mamba won in the 2022 polls, thus the disqualification cases against Mabel and Francisco Mamba III were dismissed for being moot. The First Division ruled in favor of the Casauay and said Manuel Mamba violated Section 2 and 13 of Comelec Resolution No. 19747 in relation to Section 261 of the Omnibus Election Code (OEC).

Under the said provision of Resolution 19747, the release, disbursement, or expenditure of public funds for any and all kinds of public works from 25 March 2022 until 8 May 2022.

In his defense, Mamba said the prohibition does not apply to local government units (LGU).

However, the First Division it applies to LGUs and that Mamba failed to secure the necessary Certificate of Exemption programs, projects, and activities, which he implemented during the prohibition period.

“Violation of the said prohibition is a ground for Manuel Mamba’s disqualification as Gubernatorial candidate in the 2022 NLE under Section 68 of the OEC, which is enunciated by the Supreme Court (SC) in Ejercito vs. Comelec and San Luis (GR No. 212398), authorizes Comelec to hear and decide disqualification cases on the basis of violating said provision,” the said Comelec division said in a statement.

The Office of the Governor of Cagayan has now been declared vacant by Comelec and will automatically be filled by the Vice-Governor.

It, however, said Mamba cannot be held liable for allegedly violating Section 7 (c) of Resolution No 10730 or Section 68 (1) of the OEC since the source of the election paraphernalia bearing his name and containing P1,000 bill could not be verified.

Comelec issued the decision days after the SC announced its decision on another disqualification case against Mamba filed by Ma. Zarah Rose De Guzman-Lara.

The High Court granted certiorari filed by Lara on the Comelec en banc decision dismissing her petition to disqualify Mamba from the May 2022 polls.

It noted Comelec gravely abused its discretion in dismissing the disqualification case against Mamba based on a technicality.

Comelec Chairman George M. Garcia said are still waiting for an official copy of the SC decision before they can comment on it.