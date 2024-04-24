LRC files petition against OceanaGold FTAA

Nonprofit organization Legal Rights and Natural Resources Center (LRC) filed a petition for certiorari seeking the reversal of the Financial or Technical Assistance Agreement (FTAA) issued to OceanaGold Philippines Inc. (OGPI).

LRC filed the petition before the Bayombong Regional Trial Court on behalf of Nueva Vizcaya stakeholders last Monday. The group claimed that the petition was based on the lack of consultation with communities and disregard for local autonomy.

“The President’s renewal of the agreement without prior consultation and the endorsement of the local government constitutes grave abuse of discretion. The Local Government Code requires the national government to conduct consultations with different stakeholders before the implementation of an environmentally critical project.

Since no prior approvals have been secured by OGPI over its renewed FTAA, the project cannot be implemented and should be deemed illegal,” Atty. Ryan Roset, senior legal fellow of LRC, said in a statement.

Citing Presidential Decree 2146, LRC said an environmentally critical project (ECP) is a project that has high potential for a negative environmental impact.

According to LRC, Section 96 of the 1995 Mining Act stipulates that the violation of the terms and conditions of the permits or agreements shall be a sufficient ground for cancellation of the same. This provision was repeated in Section 56 of the Mining Act’s Implementing Rules and Regulations, which enumerate the mandatory provisions under an FTAA.

The group claimed that OGPI’s operations violate the provincial ordinance against open-pit mining. “Local autonomy allows the enactment of ordinances to protect the environment, making local government units more responsive, accountable, and empowered in managing their jurisdictions.”

Remittance

Meanwhile, OGPI announced on Tuesday that it remitted $20.3 million (P1.1 billion) in additional government share for the first time to the Philippine government pursuant to the terms of its FTAA.

OGPI made the payment at the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in the presence of DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga, Mines and Geosciences Bureau Officer-in-Charge Director Danilo Uykieng, Quirino Governor Dakila Cua, Nueva Vizcaya Provincial Planning Development Officer Engr. Edgardo Sabado, Kasibu Municipal Councilor Georgette Tucpi-Allaga, and Didipio Barangay Councilor Gideon Mores.

“This is the first FTAA and the first that has been delivered by a woman CEO. The DENR would like to express our sincere gratitude to OceanaGold for this remarkable contribution. You (OGPI) are not only a trailblazer in terms of leadership, in terms of being FTAA No. 001, you are also in terms of the delivery of these returns to the government, to the nation,” Loyzaga said in a statement.

Under its FTAA, the government and OGPI share the net revenue on a 60-40 basis, where the government receives 60 percent of the net revenue and OGPI receives the remaining 40 percent.

The arrangement is guided by the principle that the government expects a reasonable return in economic value for harnessing its mineral natural resources while OGPI can also expect a reasonable return on its investments taking into consideration the risk of exploration, development, terms and conditions prevailing locally and internationally in the industry.