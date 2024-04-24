LGUs told: Streamline, digitize land use, urban development planning

ALL local government units (LGUs) in the country have been admonished to streamline and digitalize their land use and urban development planning in order to build smart, green, resilient and inclusive human settlements.

Mylene A. Rivera of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) underscored that the problem in the past is that most land use plans were taken for granted, meaning they are prepared, but not necessarily used as the basis for development planning.

“We’re very good at making plans. But we’re very poor at implementation,” said Rivera, director IV of the DHSUD’s Environmental, Land Use and Urban Planning and Development Bureau.

During the first leg of the 2-day “Breakthrough Resilience: An Urban Resilience Conference” last Wednesday, Rivera challenged LGUs to be more serious about their plan preparations and, as much as possible, simplify and digitize the process.

She also suggested that all the plans required of them for utilization of land and urban development should be lessened and consolidated.

Rivera cited, for instance, the basic ecological profile—a pre-requisite for all the plans of LGUs—that she described as “so complex and tedious to accomplish.”

“The data comes from different government agencies. So before the LGUs can prepare those plans, the hardest part is collecting those data. They have to ask and request from each and every government agency,” she said.

According to Rivera, the DHSUD has collaborated with other government agencies to put the data they produced in one platform called “PlanSmart.” The latter is “a digital channel and integrated database system for land use and urban development plan formulation, implementation and monitoring.”

“Hopefully, once you have all those data [under the PlanSmart], it becomes easier for LGUs to prepare not just probably land use plans but, eventually, they’ll also be used for other development or sectoral plans,” she said of the platform that is set for roll out next year.

Data sharing and integrating one database using technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) will be helpful as well, she added.

“We’re very fortunate that we are in the stage now that such technology is available. So make use of AI to make things easier for local government units, so that their focus will no longer on data collection and report preparation, but now more on decision-making, actual planning and focusing on what best strategies can be implemented,” Rivera noted.

Believing that urban development requires a “whole of government, whole of society approach”, DHSUD is pushing for the creation of a Planners Network from the local, regional up to national level.

“What we wanted to do is to avoid duplication. Yet we wanted to promote replication of efforts and best practices such as what Iloilo is doing very commendable on human development, housing, environment management and ecosystem based strategies,” she said.

“These are some of the strategies that we need to work together. So DHSUD is encouraging collaboration with not just the government agencies, private or peoples’ organizations, but together with local governments at the fulcrum so that we can really implement programs that actually make a difference,” she stressed.