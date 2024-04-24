Lacsina, Victoria take charge as Chameleons blast Solar Spikers

IVY LACSINA pulled off a standout performance as Nxled overcame Capital1, 25-13, 25-23, 25-22, in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City Tuesday.

Lacsina poured in the bulk of her 12-point output in the final set that saw the Chameleons rally from six points down to force a tie at 12.

The Solar Spikers fought back and regained the lead at 16-15 but Lacsina kept delivering hits after hits as Nxled surged ahead again at 22-18 and stayed in control.

Lacsina’s relentless attacks, coupled with crucial points from Camille Victoria, who stepped up for top hitter Lycha Ebon, sealed the one-hour and 28-minute victory for the Chameleons.

The win didn’t only lift Nxled to a 4-6 won-lost record—same as sister team Akari—but it also boosted its confidence as the Chameleons head into their final preliminary match against semifinalist Petro Gazz Angels on Saturday.

Capital1 fell to 1-9. Despite efforts from Lourdes Clemente and Jorelle Singh, the Solar Spikers couldn’t withstand Nxled’s resurgence, ultimately succumbing to their opponent’s pressure.

Coach Roger Gorayeb’s squad showed resilience but faltered in the crucial moments, allowing Nxled to seize control and secure the victory.

After the Solar Spikers threatened last at 21-23, Victoria took over and scored on a push and a blast to wrap it up for the Chameleons.

“We will just focus on our next game against Petro Gazz,” said Nxled coach Taka Minowa. “This win will make up for our confidence heading to that match.”

“Lycha (Ebon) had some problems, so we used Camille as opposite hitter and she got the POG (Player of the Game) honors. We can make taht as a choice again against Petro Gazz,” added Minoza.

Capital1, meanwhile, aims to regroup and bounce back in their final match against fancied Cignal.

Victoria went on to top-score with 17 points and bag the game’s top honors, while Jho Maraguinot and Jaila Atienza added eight and five points, respectively, for the Chameleons, who produced 40 attack points, 13 more than the Solar Spikers.

Clemente hit 10 points, while Singh added eight markers, and Arriane Layug, Shirley Salamagos and Rovena Instrella combined for 15 points for the Solar Spikers, who scored five aces compared to their opponent’s two.

Capital1 looked poised to extending the match after pulling ahead early in the third. But as the Chameleons mounted their comeback, the Solar Spikers started to crumble, failing to counter their rivals’ assaults, anchored on the power-hitting Lascina.