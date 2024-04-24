Jollibee, DENR team up for mangrove reforestation

Fastfood chain Jollibee is collaborating with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for the restoration of previously damaged mangrove areas and in pushing for sustainability in communities where it is located.

Jollibee Foods Corp. (JFC) and Jollibee Group Foundation (JGF) Inc. recently signed with the DENR a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for such initiatives, which details the commitment of both parties to environmental improvement, community well-being, and greenhouse gas emission mitigation in the country.

“The partnership will strengthen collaborations for a decarbonized and regenerative future, promote science-based risk assessment, sustain climate-smart leadership and governance, and scale up community initiatives on mangrove protection and management,” DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga said.

Loyzaga said their MOU is a key initiative under the agency’s Project TRANSFORM or Transdisciplinary Approach for Resilience and Environmental Sustainability.

“Our shared goal in implementing this agreement is to produce empowered community members whose lives will be made better by lessons learned under this MoU and later enable them to sustain all these activities themselves,” she added.

Under the MOU, JFC and JGF will mobilize volunteer employees to work with DENR’s Regional Offices in enforcing community-based mangrove protection and reforestation activities and work with DENR on additional sustainable efforts.

According to JFC President and CEO Ernesto Tanmantiong, the project is aligned with the company’s sustainability agenda called “Joy for Tomorrow.”

“This is meaningful to us at JFC because we understand our bigger role beyond doing business. We’ve always believed in the power of making a positive impact not just for our company and people, but also for the world we live in,” he said.

Jollibee has a network of over 1,500 stores in 17 countries. Being the largest quick- service restaurant brand in the Philippines, it enjoys a lion share of the local market that is more than all the other global fastfood brands nationwide combined.