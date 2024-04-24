`

Japan’s Taisei invests in Rizal Green Energy

Taisei Corp. of Japan is acquiring a 25-percent stake in Rizal Green Energy Corp. (RGEC), a subsidiary of Yuchengco-led PetroGreen Energy Corp. (PGEC).

The parties signed last April 23 an investment framework and shareholders agreements. 

The investment covers the funding, construction, and operation of an initial portfolio of four solar power facilities, including the 41megawatt (MW) Limbauan project in Isabela, the 25MW Bugallon project in Pangasinan, the 19.6MW San Jose project in Nueva Ecija, and the 27MW Dagohoy solar project in Bohol.

Taisei has been in the Philippines since 1982 operating as a general contractor mostly on official development assistance (ODA)-funded infrastructures. Its partnership with the Yuchengco-led firm is its first equity investment in renewable energy (RE) outside Japan.

“We are very pleased to be able to contribute to renewable energy in the Philippines, which is experiencing remarkable development, and more importantly, to participate in this project as a business partner with PGEC.

We are looking forward to the synergies that this project will generate in the business of TAISEI and PGEC led by the Yuchengco Group,” Taisei Corp. Executive Vice President Jiro Taniyama said.

PGEC Chairperson Milagros Reyes said the company is “honored” that Taisei has chosen the Philippines to make its first overseas equity investment in RE.

“Taisei’s entry not only validates PGEC’s performance and integrity as an RE developer and partner but also testifies to the vastly improved energy investment climate in the country under the present administration,” she said.

Founded in 1873, Taisei is among Japan’s top give general contractors building ports and harbors, bridges and tunnels, power stations, industrial complexes and commercial buildings in over 65 countries.  In fiscal year 2022, Taisei Group recorded total net sales of $12.3 billion. 

