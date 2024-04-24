Hundreds rally vs plans to nullify Masungi deal

MORE than 500 supporters of the Masungi Geopark Project gathered for a solidarity event to protest the plans of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to abolish the contract for this protected area.

Called Rock for Masungi, the hybrid activity sought to provide a safe space to speak up and speak out, especially for supporters, stakeholders, and partners who called for a means to back up this award-winning conservation project.

“We’re gathered here to show our unwavering support for Masungi Georeserve and send a clear message to Secretary Yulo Loyzaga and the DENR: the incredible community of people who have seen firsthand the important conservation work being done at Masungi will not stay silent in the face of the upcoming cancellation or nullification order,” said Ateneo Alumni Association Treasurer Goody Hernandez, who leads the Friends of Masungi that organized the event recently at the GT Toyota Asian Center Auditorium in University of the Philippines-Diliman.

On April 25, 2017, the Masungi Georeserve Foundation Inc. (MGFI) signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the late Environment Secretary Gina Lopez for the protection of the nature reserve and wildlife sanctuary covering 2,700 hectares in the city of Antipolo and the towns of Baras, Tanay, Rodriguez, and San Mateo, all in Rizal. The pact gave the MGFI a “perpetual land trust” over the area which is now a resort referred to as Masungi Georeserve. Because of alleged irregularities in the project, the DENR plans to cancel its questionable contract.

“How can [the DENR] say that they are evidence-based when they haven’t talked to the people who are actually there, talked to the communities who are benefiting from this, talked to the people who are actually protecting the environment? If they ask me where is the evidence, I say look around this room [or the auditorium],” Youth Action for Climate Action Philippines (YACAP) & Fridays for Future International Spokesperson Mitzi Jonelle Tan pointed out.

Loyzaga, the group said, has declined “to even visit Masungi or engage in real dialogue with its stakeholders before making this decision that will impact so many—all of us, included,” according to Hernandez. He also noted the agency’s use of “blatant disinformation” with the publication over the weekend of news releases “riddled with false allegations against Masungi.”