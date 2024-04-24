Globe blacklists more SIM cards in January-March—exec

Globe Telecom Inc. said on Tuesday it has intensified its efforts in combating cyber threats by blocking and deactivating more SIM cards engaged in malicious activities.

In the first quarter of 2024, the company recorded a staggering 62-percent increase in blacklisted SIM cards from other networks compared to the same period last year.

The telecommunications giant deactivated 36,549 SIM cards from rival networks during the first quarter 2024, up from 22,455 during the same timeframe in 2023.

According to Globe Chief Information Security Officer Anton Bonifacio, this surge highlights Globe’s amplified campaign against errant SIM cards involved in SMS spam, online fraud, and other illicit endeavors.

Furthermore, Globe deactivated 841 of its own SIM cards in the first quarter due to suspected involvement in spam or scam SMS activities, representing a 30-percent increase from the previous year’s figures.

“We have zero tolerance for abusive SIMs that undermine network security and compromise customer experience. Our accelerated deactivation efforts demonstrate our unwavering resolve to fight these cybersecurity threats head-on,” Bonifacio said.

He noted that Globe employs sophisticated monitoring systems and relies on customer reports via its Stop Spam portal to detect SIM abuse cases swiftly. Once identified, the company promptly deactivates these SIM cards to protect its customers and uphold service quality.

In light of the risks posed by compromised SIM cards, Bonifacio urged customers to remain vigilant, advising them to avoid clicking on unfamiliar links, providing personal information, or sharing one-time PINs.

Suspected spam or scam messages should be reported promptly through the Stop Spam portal. Furthermore, Globe is working with law enforcement agencies, such as the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group, in clamping down on fraudsters.

“Cybersecurity demands continuous effort and investment to stay ahead of emerging threats. Our intensified deactivation of rogue SIMs reaffirms our commitment to delivering a secure and anxiety-free experience for Globe customers,” said Bonifacio.

Last week, the telco reported that the total number of spam and scam SMS it blocked plunged to 362.8 million in the first quarter of 2024, from 1.1 billion a year ago.

“Bank-related spam and scam messages, which often attempt to lure victims into revealing sensitive financial information, also saw a steep 74 percent drop from 4.07 million in Q1 2023 to 1.04 million in the recent quarter,” it said in a statement.

At the same time, the number of customer-reported scam SMS received via Globe’s #StopSPAM portal declined 44 percent year-over-year, to 342 this year from the previous year’s 610.