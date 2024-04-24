Fringe areas an impetus to growth

To maintain its competitiveness, marketability and viability, it is quite important for developers to pursue redevelopment.

Property management consulting firm Colliers Philippines observed that traditional business districts are undergoing major facelift in response to the changing times.

Tomatito Estancia Mall’s sexy and colorful interiors

“Redevelopment will be the catalyst of change in locations outside the traditional business districts. Already we are seeing old structures giving way for new developments appropriate for the requirements of today’s occupiers,” said the office services’ landlord representation of Colliers Philippines in the article posted on its company’s website.

The Colliers unit identified Makati City and Mandaluyong City as the most exciting fringe locations in Metro Manila. “Not only are these up-and-coming neighborhoods strategically located—being situated close to major transport hubs and leisure centers—they also offer newly built and exciting office developments well suited to today’s sustainability-focused mindset,” it said.

One Ayala is one of the newest landmarks in Makati, which opened to the public in 2022. Ayala Land Inc transformed the former site of Hotel Intercontinental to a hub for leisure, travel, lifestyle, events, and connectivity. It also serves as a bus transport terminal and is seamlessly connected with the Ayala Station of MRT Line 3.

Secret Recipes is one of the newest tenants of One Ayala.

The Bistro group realized the great potential of One Ayala when it recently opened the Secret Recipe. Originally from Malaysia, it is The Bistro Group’s first ever restaurant concept that offers Asian-Western cuisine and a wide array of baked Fine Quality Cakes.

Inspired by the original Malaysian stores but with a daintyi-sh feel, the interiors are modern contemporary accentuated by a striking series of pinkish red petals mounted on the ceiling, drawing one’s eye towards this eye-catching feature.

The overall flair is cozy, bright and warm. It is undeniably instagrammable, guests wouldn’t want to miss the chance to post their photos on social media.

Mandaluyong is an epitome of growth

Mandaluyong, also popularly known as “New Tiger” of Metro Manila, is an epitome of urban growth and cultural dynamism. The location is ideal for businesses, employers and developers.

Ortigas Center is one of the major business districts in Mandaluyong that has attracted major local and foreign brands.

After the successful launch of six brands in Estancia, Capital Commons in 2023, the Bistro Group introduced Tomatito as the seventh brand to bring more diverse brands in the Estancia Mall. The 93-seater restaurant is the ideal place for anyone looking for a fun night and remarkable food and drinks.

Tomatito’s atmosphere is relaxing whether you’d want to dine in during lunchtime, spend a convivial evening or a date night. The quirky interiors are inspired by Spanish Flamenco guitarist, Jose Fernandez Torres and the Spanish bars from the 80’s with a modern twist.

The preferred choice

Bonifacio Global City (BGC), formerly the headquarters of the Philippine Army, is regarded as one of the most preferred lifestyle and financial districts in the country. Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig has definitely come a long way from being a military base decades ago.

Singaporean brand and seven-time Michelin-star awardee, PUTIEN, recently opened a new branch at the Bonifacio Global City (BGC), further showcasing authentic Fujian cuisine made with only the finest ingredients sourced from all over Southeast Asia. Located at the 2nd level of Mitsukoshi Mall, the 110-seater restaurant welcomes discriminating diners into its new home with light, clean to the taste, and heartwarming dishes that are a cut above the rest.

Sky Kok, operations manager of Putien Mitsukoshi, BGC told the BusinessMirror in a one-on-one interview they chose to locate in the mall because they want to create a nice place with a great ambiance for the shoppers when they decide to dine in the restaurant.

“The mall is also located in a very suitable location which we like very much,” said in an interview on the sidelines of the launch of Putien.

“We also love the support given by Federal Land by giving us a lot of time in designing and developing the place,” Kok added.

Kok said Putien Mitsukoshi BGC sports an understated elegant and sleek interior, with shades of earthy brown wall panels, complemented by champagne-hued tables and bright blue seats for that splash of color. Its vibe is contemporary and modern while retaining its Chinese heritage because the dishes are authentic to Fujian, China.

He said the staff is well-trained to serve its guests to every inquiry about the food in the restaurant. “They can recommend to the guests what is the best for them,” said Kok.

Kok said Putien is excited to serve the local market because Filipinos want to try the latest food in the market.

Right now, Putien has 104 branches across Asia.