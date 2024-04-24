Fixers still rankle BIR as chief warns public

SEVENTEEN years after the Anti-Fixer Law was enacted in 2007 and ahead of the several tax deadlines this April, the Bureau of Internal Revenue’s (BIR) top official reminded the taxpaying public to refrain from transacting with “fixers.”

Through a statement the BIR issued last Tuesday, Internal Revenue Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. warned taxpayers of fixers promising to “fix” their tax issues with the BIR.

“We urge the public to report to the BIR these individuals/groups. We will help you entrap and arrest them,” Lumagui was quoted in the statement as saying.

This warning became apparent after an alleged syndicate composed of private individuals named by the BIR as Christopher Leo Culta, Lioric Amiel Chan, and Kyle Dean Sia, pretended to be employees of the BIR. The syndicate extorted P3.6 million from a taxpayer using their alleged connection with high-ranking BIR officials, according to the agency.

According to the BIR, the arrested fixers even forged the signatures of the BIR Commissioner, the Deputy Commissioner for Operations Group, the Deputy Commissioner of the Legal Group, the Assistant Commissioner of the Large Taxpayer Service and a Revenue District Officer.

Furthermore, the fixers used acknowledgment receipts with the forged signatures of the BIR officials for “processing of documents,” “extension of compliance with Computerized Accounting System,” and “processing and fixation of transfer” from one Revenue District Office to another.

The BIR stressed that the Bureau regulates all these transactions and may be processed in its offices. “There is no need for a ‘fixer’ because there is already a system in place,” it said.

The BIR added that it has adequate revenue memorandum circulars, revenue memorandum orders, and other regulations that will guide taxpayers in dealing with these concerns.

“The arrest of this syndicate of fixers serves as a reminder to all taxpayers to avoid dealing with these groups and to always verify the authority of any person in dealing with your tax obligations,” Lumagui said.

Members of the syndicate was arrested on April 12, 2024, and will face charges of estafa or fraud, according to the BIR.

In addressing these corruption issues, the BIR said Lumagui has set a program in place to instill “integrity and professionalism” within the tax-collection agency.

On February 14, a BIR employee, under the guise of an official BIR Tax Compliance Verification Drive, was caught and arrested for extorting money from a bicycle shop.

In May last year, a criminal case was filed against a BIR employee who was caught tampering with sales machines to help a taxpayer avoid paying the right taxes.

Lumagui said in Filipino that criminals like these have no place in the BIR.

“Ang BIR ay handang makipagtulungan sa ibang ahensiya ng gobyerno upang hulihin, kasuhan at ikulong ang mga ganitong tao,” he was quoted in the statement as saying. [The BIR is ready to cooperate with other government agencies to catch, file a case against and put in jail these kinds of people].