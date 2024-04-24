First OTOP PHL store opens in Libjo town in Dinagat Island

IN a significant blow for local entrepreneurship in the Municipality of Libjo, the Department of Trade and Industry-Province of Dinagat Islands, in partnership with Libjo Mining Corp., Department of Public Works and Highways-Province of Dinagat Islands, and the Local Government Unit headed by Hon. Melody Llamera-Compasivo, proudly inaugurated the first One Town, One Product Philippines (OTOP.Ph) Store in the Dinagat Islands recently. This initiative is aimed at empowering the local community by connecting local producers with wider markets and increasing confidence in their unique products.

The launching of the facility was graced by Mayor Melody L. Compasivo, Mr. Isidro Manuel Trinidad, and Engr. Eldy Catugas of Libjo Mining Corporation, Engr. Abernabe Bacolod of DPWH-Dinagat, Barangay San Antonio Council through the leadership of Nicolas Gealan, members of Angat Libjoanong Produkto Cooperative, and DTI Dinagat Provincial Director Elmer M. Natad.

OTOP Philippines, a flagship program of the DTI Philippines, has been instrumental in economic development across various regions. With Brgy. San Antonio as a strategic location within Libjo, the initiative underscores its commitment to bolstering economic activities, enhancing living standards, and reinforcing producer confidence in the value of their goods.

Designed as more than just a retail outlet, the OTOP.Ph Store in Libjo serves as a beacon of encouragement for local food producers, artisans, and craftsmen. The store showcases a diverse range of products, from organic food items to intricate handicrafts, all made within Libjo. Each product not only reflects the creativity and hard work of the locals but also tells the compelling story of the community’s spirit.

The OTOP.Ph Store Libjo goes beyond selling products; it operates in conjunction with the Negosyo Center Libjo to provide comprehensive support for entrepreneurs. This includes offering training programs, marketing assistance, and business development services aimed at helping nurturing startups expand their operations and enhance market competitiveness.

The launching of the OTOP.Ph Store in Libjo is anticipated to create a ripple effect throughout the province, encouraging more local producers to engage and innovate. Furthermore, it is hoped that this pioneering project will inspire neighboring municipalities to establish their own OTOP.Ph stores, fostering a network of entrepreneurial growth across the Dinagat Islands.

With the launch of this store, DTI said Libjo sets an inspiring example of how targeted support and infrastructure can help local economies thrive by making native products accessible to a broader market, thus empowering local producers and entrepreneurs to reach new heights of success.