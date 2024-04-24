Firms told to help ease tight power supply by joining ILP

The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) and the Department of Energy (DOE) are urging more companies to sign up for the Interruptible Load Program (ILP) to help ensure power supply sufficiency throughout the dry season.

The ILP is a voluntary and demand-side management program which calls on big power consumers to temporarily de-load from the grid and use their own generating units or reduce their operations when there is insufficient power supply.

“We call for your support and cooperation for the country’s objective of having continuous power supply by participating in the ILP and being part of the solution to the power supply challenges,” said Irma Exconde, director of the DOE’s Electric Power Industry Management Bureau.

As of April 2024, the total capacity available for de-loading in Meralco’s area is more than 500 megawatts (MW) from more than 100 companies.

Meralco Vice President and Head for Enterprise and National Government Ma. Cecilia M. Domingo said the program has enabled to utility firm to ensure continuous, stable and reliable electricity service.

“The active participation of ILP participants in the Meralco franchise area in recent days is worth highlighting as it has greatly helped relieve pressure from the power grid, sparing thousands of small businesses and households from rotating power interruptions,” Domingo said, adding that Meralco is proactively engaging more customers to increase the available de-loading capacity under the program.

The support of ILP participants has proven to be highly critical in avoiding rotating power interruptions in the Meralco franchise area even after the Luzon grid was placed under red alert for three days last week.

“Bayanihan continues to be our battle cry this year as we all try to do our part to mitigate the impact of El Niño on the power sector,” Meralco Vice President and Head of Utility Economics Lawrence Fernandez said.

Since 2014, it has been implemented 27 times in the Meralco franchise area. Last week alone, the program successfully spared around 1.9 million households from power interruptions.

The Luzon and Visayas grids were placed on red alert last April 16 due to tight power supply caused by the outages of power plants.

The Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities (ICSC) also said the Luzon grid may experience tight power supply in May, particularly from May 13 to 26, potentially leading to yellow alerts due to El Niño.

A red alert status is issued when power supply is insufficient to meet consumer demand and the transmission grid’s regulating requirement.

In a report released on April 16, Chief Data Scientist Jephraim Manansala of the Manila-based think tank said any unplanned outages may further deplete operating reserve levels and affect the grid’s reliability.

“As El Niño reduces the available capacity from hydroelectric power plants, all baseload power plants need to be compliant with the approved Grid Operating and Maintenance Program [GOMP] of the NGCP [National Grid Corporation of the Philippines] and DOE [Department of Energy],” he said.

This year’s GOMP stated that no baseload plants should undergo any outages, both scheduled and unscheduled, from April to June.