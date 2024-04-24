Extending RCEF: A key to boosting Philippine rice production

Among all the crops grown in the Philippines, rice is heavily favored in terms of the support it receives from the government. The increase in spending in agriculture in recent years has largely benefited the rice sector. Billions of pesos have been poured into activities that sought to increase rice production, such as the repair and rehabilitation of irrigation systems that primarily serve rice lands.

Given that rice is the staple of food of Filipinos, it becomes imperative to adopt appropriate strategies to guarantee the consistent availability and ample supply of this essential grain. One such measure is Republic Act (RA) 11203 or the Rice Tariffication Law (RTL). Signed by former President Duterte on February 14, 2019, the law liberalized the importation, export and trading of rice and lifted the quantitative restriction on imports.

One of the salient provisions of the RA 11203 is the setup of the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF), which consisted of tariffs from rice imports. The government allotted P10 billion a year for the RCEF, of which P5 billion was set aside for the free distribution of farm machinery and equipment, P3 billion for the free distribution of inbred certified seeds. The remaining P2 billion was channeled to credit support and to the training of farmers and extension.

Tariff collections in excess of P10 billion are distributed as cash assistance to small rice farmers tilling two hectares of land and below until this year. If RCEF is not extended, planters will no longer be able to access the interventions it bankrolled starting next year. Crucial among the support financed by RCEF is extension, which used to be provided by the Department of Agriculture.

We agree with lawmakers who had declared that the RCEF should be extended for another six years to make the sector competitive. For one, despite the existence of RCEF and the allocation of billions of funds to boost output, there has been no marked increase in the productivity of rice farms. Average yield per hectare of rice lands remained stuck at a little over 4 metric tons based on the 2023 data of the Philippine Statistics Authority, which is unacceptable if the Philippines is keen on pulling down rice prices.

Aside from tweaking certain provisions, such as allocating a part of the rice fund for postharvest facilities, lawmakers should also consider the suggestion of the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) to allow nonrice sectors to benefit from it. Neda said the rice fund could help planters of other crops boost their productivity. (See, “Extending RCEF, using it for non-rice sectors, possible,” in the BusinessMirror, April 23, 2024).

If the RCEF is extended, agencies that are mandated to oversee programs financed by it should fast-track interventions, such as the distribution or provision of equipment aimed at increasing productivity. The pandemic has certainly made it difficult to implement RA 11203. With the easing of mobility restrictions, however, they no longer have an excuse to delay the rollout of programs that will benefit not only rice planters, but the whole farm sector in general.