EJ on Mondo’s record: It’s good for pole vault

THE higher Armand Duplantis soars over the bar, the better for the sport.

“It’s a good thing for pole vault and it’s nice,” Ernest John “EJ” Obiena told BusinessMirror on Wednesday from his training camp at the Chula Vista Olympic Training Center in California.

“It shows that he’s really in good shape and it didn’t change anything,” added Obiena, who has beaten Duplantis twice already and was second to the Swede at last year’s world championships in Budapest.

Words of wisdom from Obiena, who, since his Tokyo 2020 stint, has become a professional athlete having broken the 6.0-meter barrier and climbing to world No. 3 in 2022 to No. 2 to date.

Obiena’s flying to Paris for the Olympics where he aims to soar higher than the man they call “Mondo,” who only last Sunday reset his own world record by a centimeter at 6.24 meters in the Diamond League Xiamen leg.

“He’s the record holder and it just goes higher than before,” said Obiena of Duplantis, a competition on the field but a buddy off it as the elite pole vaulting community, which consists of some two-dozen of the world’s best, have become closely-knit and even share training programs together.

Obiena and his coach, Ukrainian Vitaly Petrov, are training at Chula Vista, a global facility that has molded many of the world’s best in track and field.

Obiena didn’t see action in Xiamen as he opted for his tough regimen in Chula Vista—but he and Petrov have lined up a series of competitions for fine-tuning ahead of the July 26 to August 11 Paris Games.

“I know what I signed up myself for and I know what I am aiming for and that doesn’t really change anything,” said Obiena, the reigning Asian and Asian Games champion and undisputed Southeast Asian Games king.

Up soon on Obiena’s schedule is the Los Angeles Grand Prix on May 18 at the University of California Los Angeles oval.

Obiena and Duplantis are in the 31-athlete cast in men’s pole vault action set August 3 and 5 at the Stade de France.

Obiena started the year with two indoor gold medals but was way off his elements at the world championships in February in Glasgow where he finished ninth.

He accepted responsibility for that setback.

“I need to be more prepared. It was no excuse for my performance and I take full responsibility for that,” he said of his Glawgow stint. “Things didn’t go the way I wanted to go.”