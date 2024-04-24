Davao City’s luxury townhouse to hold two art events

DAVAO CITY—A luxury residences and townhouse project here will mount two art events after its grand launch in June to help enhance appreciation of the design sophistication it wanted to achieve in the project.

The Likha Residences Davao, a prestigious luxury townhouse project of the Phinma subsidiary, will roll out the two art events, “Art you can wear,” an exquisite collection of jewelry masterpieces and “Art you can taste” to feature top chefs and tantalize palates with culinary delights and artisanal libations.

“Each would be offering a unique perspective on the intersection of art and lifestyle,” said Alice dela-Peña Villanueva, head of Sales and Marketing of Likha Residences Davao.

She said the grand launching of the two events would be under the theme “Art in Various Forms, to highlight the fusion of artistic elegance and modern living.”

The two events would like to magnify the design crafted in the townhouses in the “Art you can live in,” the main theme of the limited-edition designer townhomes when the LIkha Residences project would be opened in June 1 to buyers.

Villanueva said the townhouses were crafted by the renowned architectural firm Mañosa & Co.

“We are thrilled to announce the grand launch of Likha Residences Davao, a testament to the seamless integration of artistry and luxury living,” she said.

“Through our series of events, we aim to showcase the exquisite craftsmanship of our designer townhomes while offering guests an immersive experience in the vibrant art and culinary scene of Davao,” she said.

She said the grand launching events are open to invited guests, real estate brokers and sellers, and media “representatives who share a passion for art, design, and culinary excellence”.

The Phinma group said its Likha Residences Davao “is an exclusive community of 94 modern townhomes crafted by Phinma Properties, a subsidiary of Phinma Corp.” The Phinma Corp. said the Likha Residences Davao “marks a return to the company’s legacy in luxury development, drawing inspiration from its first projects such as Manila Polo Club Townhouse, Mariposa Square, and Mariposa Villas, but this time incorporating the innovation and creative vision that has guided its other developments over decades”.