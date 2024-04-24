DA issues rules for importing fish for wet markets in Q4

The Department of Agriculture (DA) released guidelines for the importation of small pelagic fish, including roundscad and mackerel, for wet markets in October to December.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. issued Memorandum Order (MO) 17 Series of 2024 which specified the guidelines in implementing Fisheries Administrative Order (FAO) 259, which covered importation during the closed fishing season.

“To provide for a clear and efficient implementation of Fisheries Administrative Order No.259 (FAO 259) in relation to the issuance of SPS Import Clerance (SPSICs) for the Certificate of Necessity to Import (CNI) 25,000 MT [metric tons] of frozen small pelagic fish for wet markets for the period of October 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024 (the ‘CNI 25, 000 MT 2024’), these guidelines are hereby issued,” MO 17 read.

“The SPS Import Clearance under CNI 25,000 MT shall be issued on September 1, 2024 until November 30, 2024 and the fish to be imported must arrive no later than January of the succeeding year.”

Under the rules, 80 percent of the maximum importable volume (MIV) under a CNI will be allocated based on the fish landings of each of the commercial fishing operator who has a valid commercial fishing vessel and gear license. Commercial fishers must have also contributed to the production for the last three years and has actively participated during the last importation period.

“For the volume of landings outside of PFDA [Philippine Fisheries Development Authority] ports, only twenty percent [20 percent] of said volume shall be credited for the computation of the allocation,” MO 17 read.

For the fisheries associations or cooperatives, MO 17 indicated that 20 percent of the MIV will be based on their performance, taking into consideration the percentage arrival of fish imported from the immediately preceding importation period.

“Only fisheries associations and cooperatives affected by the closed fishing season and have the financial capacity to import shall be qualified to participate in this importation period.”

For importers belonging to the commercial fishing sector, an initial volume of 112 MT, which is equivalent to four containers will be distributed to qualified commercial fishers.

“The remaining volume will be distributed disproportionately based on their percentage share from the total volume of fish landings for the past three years immediately preceding an importation period,” MO 17 read.

Under the guidelines, the final volume of allocation for each importer will be the sum of the initially allocated volume (112 MT) and their allocated volume based on the percentage share in the total volume of landings.

Laurel also said an initial volume of 56 MT which is equivalent to two containers will be distributed to all qualified associations/cooperatives in this importation period.

“The remaining volume shall be distributed to the importers proportionately based on their percentage share form the total arrivals of imported fish under FAO 259 by association/cooperatives from the immediately preceding importation period.”

MO 17 specified that the total volume for each importer will be the sum of the initial

allocated volume (56 MT) and their allocated volume based on their proportionate share in the volume of arrivals.

“The BFAR [Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources] shall encourage the importers to immediately trade the imported fish to ensure that it will not overlap with the local catch by the end of the closed fishing season.”

Traders must ensure that imports were not derived from illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.