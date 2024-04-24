Comelec to use Bautista-Smartmatic rap in seeking reconsideration of Supreme Court’s favorable ruling on Smartmatic

To strengthen the grounds of its appeal on the Supreme Court (SC) decision favoring Smartmatic Corp., the Commission on Election (Comelec) said it will now cite the pending money-laundering charge faced by its former chairman, Juan Andres D. Bautista, in the United States (US).

In a media forum last Wednesday, Comelec Chairman George M. Garcia explained they can now include the case in their appeal after they were informed by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) and US Department of Homeland Security that Bautista was finally charged before a US District Court Southern District of Florida.

“I would like to confirm, that based on our communication with the US authorities, [they] confirmed that [the] case is officially filed in a district court in the US,” he said.

The case against Bautista also involves the alleged bribes he received from Smartmartic.

Last November, Comelec “disqualified and disallowed” Smartmatic from participating in its bidding after the US government investigated Smartmatic’s alleged illegal activities including bribing Bautista during the 2016 polls.

Smartmatic questioned the poll body’s decision before the Supreme Court (SC). The High Court announced last week its decision on the case, which said Comelec committed grave abuse of discretion when it disqualified the election service provider from its procurement for its automated election system to be used for the 2025 polls.

“We cannot reveal the information in our [initial] answer, because of the Mutual Legal Defense Treaty and we don’t want to compromise the investigation of the US authorities,” Garcia said.

“It is now public–officially admitted in court. We will definitely include that in the event that we file the motion for reconsideration,” he added.

He said Comelec is conducting its own investigation on the supposed Smartmatic’s attempts to influence the Comelec’s procurement for the 2016 elections.

“The manipulation of the bidding cannot be achieved by a single person. He should have accomplices. That is what we want [to know]. That is why we created a panel. The documents not possessed by Comelec is being provided by the US Department of Justice. It’s now with out panel reviewing these documents,” Garcia said.