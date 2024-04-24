All set for the Kagitingan Rally of Capas

MOTORSPORTS in the country is gearing up for another exciting race series. The Philippine Rallycross Series (PHRX) and the Automobile Association of the Philippines (AAP) continue to commit themselves to elevating the profile of rallies in the country.

Recently, in collaboration with the local government of Capas, Tarlac, the Kagitingan Rally of Capas held its ceremonial flag-off event at Estancia Mall in Capitol Commons, Pasig City, last April 20, 2024.

During the ceremonial flag-off, AAP president Augustus ‘Joe’ Ferreria, AAP Motorsport Committee Chairman Mandy Eduque, PHRX Director Olson Camacho, and PHRX Director Ronnie Trinidad were present. The Kagitingan Rally promises a thrilling dirt rally experience with special stages along the municipality’s inner dirt roads. The race event features 11 special stages covering a total distance of 50 kilometers. The rally’s total distance will span 130 kilometers, including transport stages.

The recently concluded ceremonial flag-off promoted rally motorsport to the public and allowed mall-goers to get up close with the rally cars. More importantly, it served as the scrutineering process for all competing rally cars, ensuring the safety requirements were met, particularly the presence of safety roll cages.

The Kagitingan Rally of Capas is set to commence on April 27 this year. Supporting sponsors are Capas LGU, Isuzu Philippines Corporation, Autoplus Sports, Ravenol Motor Oils, CleanFuel, Aguila Auto Glass, Method Race Wheels, AC Delco, CDS Offroad Playground, and Arden Botanical Estate.

The Jun Espino Memorial Rallycross

Meanwhile, the Jun Espino Memorial Rallycross was organized in collaboration with the Philippine Rallycross Series (PHRX) and the Automobile Association Philippines (AAP). This special event, held at the CCP Open Grounds on April 6, 2024, coincided with the 2024 edition of the Manila International Auto Show (MIAS), showcasing the vibrancy of rally racing in the country.

Reflecting on the event, AAP Motorsport Manager Rikki Dy-Liacco expressed his excitement at the revival of rallycross racing at the familiar CCP Open Grounds, reminiscing about the sport’s glory days. The CCP Open Grounds, steeped in rallycross history, provided a fitting venue for the event, coinciding with MIAS, offering a prime opportunity to demonstrate the resurgence of rally racing to a large audience.

PHRX Director Olson Camacho paid tribute to the late Jun Espino, acknowledging his pivotal role in revitalizing rally racing in the Philippines. Espino, a legendary rally navigator during the 70s and 80s, excelled in local rallies and represented the country in international competitions. His legacy lives on as a mentor to many Filipino champion drivers.

The Jun Espino Memorial Rallycross, doubling as the fourth round of the PHRX 2024 season, drew 65 entries across various race classes, with a significant turnout of race fans, many of whom attended MIAS. Notable figures from the local automotive industry, including AAP President Joe Ferreria, AAP Motorsport Chairperson Mandy Eduque, and Isuzu Philippines Corporation Asst. Div. Head Marketing, Robert Carlos, was present to ceremonially flag off the round.

For more information about the Kagitingan Rally of Capas, visit the Philippine Rallycross Series and AAP Motorsport’s official Facebook pages. Photos by Randy S. Peregrino