2024 Panaad Sa Negros Festival nets P19 million

BACOLOD CITY—Local government units (LGUs) and other sellers in Negros Occidental raked in P19.25 million in total sales during the week-long Panaad Sa Negros Festival, which ended Sunday night.

The province’s “festival of all festivals” featured 32 LGU pavilions, including that of this highly-urbanized city, agriculture and veterinary exhibits, trade fairs, food alleys and garden shows from April 15 to 21 at the Panaad Park and Stadium here.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said on Monday the total sales decreased this year, indicating a slowing down of the purchasing power of the Negrense middle class.

Based on the summary report released by the provincial government Monday afternoon, this year’s total sales of P19.25 million is lower by 18.65 percent or P4.413 million compared to the previous year’s P23.663 million.

“If people have money, they would be able to adjust to the hot weather. It’s more on the purchasing power really,” Lacson said.

“The events were well attended. While people were there, they were not buying as much as last year. I also noticed a lot of young people. You cannot expect them to go out and splurge,” he said.

The governor observed that during the events such as the Best of Festival Dances Competition, Pop Dance Competition and the Lin-ay Sang Negros coronation night, the venue was “filled to the rafters.”

The 2023 Panaad Sa Negros Festival was the first staging of the festivities three years since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his closing message Sunday night, Lacson lauded the collaboration of the LGUs with the provincial government that “exceeded the expectations of our constituents for this year’s Panaad sa Negros Festival.”

“Without our accord, we wouldn’t be here celebrating this big yet profoundly meaningful event,” he said.

“Let us carry with us the memories, experiences, and bonds forged over the past week as we look forward to the bright future ahead for Negros Occidental,” he added. PNA