2-month state infrastructure spending rises 6.7% on road, defense works

THE state ramped up its infrastructure spending for the first two months of the year by 6.7 percent to P120.5 billion to fund the government’s road infrastructure programs and defense modernization projects.

Latest data from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) showed state infrastructure expenditure and other capital outlays reached P120.5 billion from January to February, up by 6.7 percent or P7.5 billion, from the P113.0 billion recorded in the same period in 2023.

The DBM traced the increase in infrastructure spending to higher disbursements posted by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Department of National Defense (DND).

The DPWH credited its spending performance to its expeditious processing and payment of accounts payables and mobilization fees/advances to contractors for projects under the FY 2024 General Appropriations Act.

In addition, the DPWH also spends on the monitoring of physical and financial accomplishments of their implementing offices nationwide and fast-tracking of implementation and completion of carryover projects.

The DBM noted, however, that lower cash receipts moderated the growth of infrastructure spending without the P10.1-billion direct payments made by the Asian Development Bank for the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) South Commuter Railway Project 1 in February 2023.

The overall state spending as of end-February rose by 16.4 percent to P722.5 billion from last year’s P620.7 billion, noting higher interest payments, larger transfers to Local Government Units, and higher maintenance and other operating expenses (MOOE).

A total of P1.193 trillion or 20.7 percent of the P5.767-trillion obligation program of the year remains undisbursed as of end-February.

The remaining releases would mainly be composed of interest payments at P670.5 billion, Special Purpose Funds or SPFs at P341.9 billion, and agency-specific budgets at P155.6 billion, according to the DBM.

“Spending for the year will continue to be underpinned by sizable investments in both public infrastructures and social sector programs acting as fiscal stimulus to help shore up economic growth and secure gains from poverty reduction initiatives,” the DBM added.

Based on the 2024 GAA, infrastructure outlays have been increased to P1.510 trillion from P1.330 trillion. For 2023, infrastructure spending reached a total of P1.204 trillion, up by 18.7 percent or P189.3 billion from P1.015 trillion in 2022, based on DBM’s data.

This is on the back of the robust spending performance of the DPWH amid their higher target disbursement rate for their current year budget, constant monitoring of project accomplishments, and expedited processing and payment of accounts payables.

Image credits: Official Gazette





