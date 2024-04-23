`

US Congress Staff visits AFP highlighting strong military alliance of 2 nations

ugong norte, quezon city metro manila 22
Armed Forces of the Philippines headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo (Photo credit: JDipterocarpus via Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0)
American military commitment to the Philippines was further highlighted by a visit of US Congressional Staff Members to Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City Monday.

In their visit, the US delegation was met by AFP acting deputy chief chief-of-staff Maj. Gen. Ferdinand Barandon at the AFP at  the Commissioned Officers’ Club.

“During the meeting, Maj Gen. Barandon expressed appreciation to the US Congressional Staff Members for their continued support and commitment to the enduring Philippines-US alliance, bolstering Philippine socioeconomic and defense development. He also provided an overview of the AFP’s modernization efforts, revitalizing its capabilities through joint training exercises, information-sharing, and capacity-building initiatives,” AFP public affairs office chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad said.

He added that  the two parties looked forward to deepening their alliance through regular dialogues, recognizing the pivotal role the Philippines plays in maintaining stability and security in the Indo-Pacific Region.

“The call testifies to the depth of AFP’s effort to further deepen engagement, expand cooperation, and forge an even stronger collaboration based on mutual respect and shared aspirations with the United States as its longstanding ally,” Trinidad noted.

Image credits: JDipterocarpus via Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0



