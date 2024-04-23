SECOND CHANCE ROMANCE | Why Pinoy viewers are going gaga over Netflix’s ‘Queen of Tears’

Is love sweeter the second time around?

In this ongoing hit Korean drama (K-drama) series “Queen of Tears,” Filipino viewers are rooting for the married couple’s happy ending in this series.

“Queen of Tears” stars the biggest names in South Korea, headlined by Kim Soo Hyun as Baek Hyun Woo, the head of legal for a chain of supermarkets and the husband of Hong Hae In portrayed by Kim Ji Won. Hong Hae In is the wife and the chief executive officer of Queens Department Store, a third-generation chaebol heiress.

The series gives a glimpse of the couple’s rocky three-year marriage life. When Baek Hyun Woo decided to file for a divorce, his wife, Hong Hae In was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer with only three months to live.

With this kind of crisis, will second-chance romance reign supreme against all odds? Will Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae In find their way back into love?

As true delulus, avid watchers are hopeful that Hong Hae In will recover from cancer and even think of her becoming pregnant towards the end. Others are also delulu that she will give birth to a child but will eventually relapse and die.

“Queen of Tears” is currently the No. 1 in the Top 10 Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix in the Philippines. The last two episodes, episodes 15 and 16, will air on the streaming platform on April 27 and 28.

Kim Soo Hyun is known for his role in “My Love from the Star” and in “It’s Okay Not to Be Okay.” Meanwhile, Kim Ji Won took the lead role in “Fight for My Way” and also appeared in “Descendants of the Sun.”

“Queen of Tears” is written by Park Ji Eun, who also wrote the hit K-drama series “Crash Landing On You,” and directed by Jang Young Woo and Kim Hee Won.

Image credits: Netflix





