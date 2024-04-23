Safe swipes: Essential tips for credit card protection

YOU’RE scrolling through your phone when suddenly, a notification pops up. Your heart sinks as you realize that you’ve fallen victim to credit card fraud, leaving you scrambling to rectify the situation and reclaim your lost funds.

Credit card fraud, identity theft and data breaches are all too common occurrences in today’s digital landscape. According to a recent report by the Philippine National Police, incidents of credit card fraud have been steadily increasing, with cybercriminals employing ever-more sophisticated tactics to exploit unsuspecting individuals. From phishing scams to skimming devices, the methods used by fraudsters are varied and constantly evolving, making it essential for us to stay one step ahead.

Here are some tips to ensuring that your credit card transactions are as secure as possible.

1. Keep your card safe. Treat your credit card like a precious possession. Just as you wouldn’t leave your wallet lying around in public, you should exercise the same caution with your credit card. Invest in a secure wallet or purse with RFID-blocking technology to prevent unauthorized scanning of your card’s information. Additionally, avoid storing your PIN with your card or sharing it with anyone, as this could leave you vulnerable to fraud in the event of loss or theft.

2. Monitor your accounts regularly. Make it a habit to review your credit card statements and transaction histories regularly. In today’s digital age, where transactions can occur in the blink of an eye, it’s essential to stay vigilant and keep a close eye on your finances. Look out for any unfamiliar charges or suspicious activity, no matter how small and report them to your card issuer immediately.

3. Enable alerts and notifications. Take advantage of the alert features offered by your card issuer. Set up alerts via email or text message to receive notifications about account activity, such as large transactions or unusual spending patterns. These alerts serve as an early warning system, allowing you to detect and respond to potential fraud before it spirals out of control.

4. Use secure payment methods. Whenever possible, opt for secure payment methods such as chip-enabled cards and contactless payments. Unlike traditional magnetic stripe cards, which are susceptible to skimming and cloning, chip-enabled cards generate a unique code for each transaction, making them more secure against fraud. Likewise, contactless payments allow you to complete transactions quickly and securely without exposing your card information to potential thieves.

5. Beware of phishing scams. Phishing scams are a prevalent tactic used by cybercriminals to trick individuals into divulging sensitive information such as usernames, passwords and credit card details. These scams often take the form of fraudulent emails, text messages, or phone calls purporting to be from legitimate entities such as banks or government agencies. Exercise caution when interacting with unsolicited communications and be wary of any requests for personal or financial information.

6. Keep personal information private. Protect your personal and financial information by avoiding sharing it unnecessarily online or over the phone. Be mindful of the information you provide when making online purchases or signing up for services and only disclose sensitive information to trusted sources and secure websites. Remember, your personal information is like currency to fraudsters, so guard it carefully.

7. Use strong passwords and multi-factor authentication. Strengthen the security of your online accounts by using complex passwords that are difficult to guess. Avoid using easily identifiable information such as birthdays or names and opt for a combination of letters, numbers and special characters instead. Additionally, enable multi-factor authentication whenever possible to add an extra layer of protection against unauthorized access.

What to do if your card is compromised

DESPITE our best efforts to protect our credit card information, there may still be instances where our cards fall into the wrong hands. If you suspect that your card has been lost, stolen, or compromised in any way, it’s crucial to act swiftly and decisively to minimize the damage. Here’s what you should do:

1. Contact your card issuer. The moment you notice any suspicious activity on your credit card, contact your card issuer immediately to report the incident. They will guide you through the necessary steps to freeze your account, dispute unauthorized charges and request a replacement card if needed. Prompt action is key to preventing further losses and mitigating the impact of fraud on your finances.

2. Monitor your accounts. Continue to monitor your credit card statements and transaction histories closely in the days and weeks following the incident. Look out for any additional unauthorized charges and report them to your card issuer as soon as possible. By remaining vigilant, you can ensure that any fraudulent activity is addressed promptly and effectively.

3. Update your security measures. Take this opportunity to review and update your security measures to prevent future incidents of fraud. Consider changing your PIN and passwords for all your online accounts, especially those linked to your credit card. Additionally, enable any additional security features offered by your card issuer, such as biometric authentication or transaction alerts, to enhance the security of your account.

By arming ourselves with knowledge and implementing robust security measures, we can defend against potential threats and enjoy greater peace of mind when conducting transactions online. So, the next time you reach for your credit card, remember to keep these essential tips in mind because when it comes to protecting your finances, safe swipes are the best swipes.

Janice Sabitsana is a registered financial planner of RFP Philippines. The views she expressed in this column do not necessarily reflect those of the BusinessMirror. To learn more about financial planning, attend the 107th RFP program this May 2024. Please e-mail info@rfp.ph or visit https://www.rfp.ph for details.