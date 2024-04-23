Richest Mango Tee ever in the works

ONE of the country’s most eagerly awaited club-level tournaments is none other than the Mango Tee. The premiere Alabang Country Club fare boasts yearly of a bonanza of perks and prizes accorded hundreds of participants since its inception more than three decades ago.

It is said that you are not a full-fledged golfer if you haven’t played in the Mango Tee, a truism much valued by every alumnus of the fabled event that showcased unprecedented take-home rewards the last 36 editions.

I cherish the memories of being the chosen guest/par tner of Judge Tony Reyes and former Senator Tito Sotto in back-to-back Mango Tees some years ago, triggering twin thrills rivalled only by the arrival of my first mobile phone in 2000.

This early, the next Mango Tee is already in the works. I received a story about it. Here:

“The 37th Mango Tee Member/Guest Invitational is set to break records with a much bigger budget for entertainment, giveaways, and prizes.

“It’s going to be a Mango Tee like never before, which is an eight-day golfing extravaganza and spans from Sunday to Sunday—just like the Beatles’ song, ‘Eight Days a Week.’

“The Invitational can accommodate close to 1,000 golfers. Say goodbye to waitlists and hello to more golfing fun. So, don’t miss the action in golf’s ultimate delight of a lifetime.

“With the able guidance of Paul Cortez, Alabang Country Club president, the 37th Mango Tee is led by the inimitable Robert Limcaco (Park ‘N’ Fly president) as tournament chairman.

“The powerhouse committee boasts of industry giants like Danny Isla (founding president of Lexus Manila Inc.), Dexter Pasion (banker/real Estate businessman), Jacques Branellec (Jewelmer CEO and president), Cid Diomampo (businessman/importer), Arbie Jacinto (TES Advertising CEO), Carlo Leonio (CEO of Petrolift Inc.), David Sison (president/CEO of Mama Lou’s) and Ed Hernandez (real estate businessman) among others.

“With a target budget of P37 million, this will be the most lavish Member/Guest Invitational ever in the history of Alabang Country Club.

“Luxurious hole-in-one prizes from the country’s top car brands await participants.

“Savor the multiple pin placements on every par-3 hole, affording every one of more chances to hit the jackpot.

“But even if you miss on your golfing skills, you can still cash in on your lucky stars.

“For, even if you don’t score a hole-in-one, you still have a shot at the P1-million major cash raffle, plus another P1 million for Mango Tee’s traditional Cash Bonanza Raffle.

“So, come on, join us for a week of thrilling golf and a chance to take home exciting prizes.

“Count on it: The 37th Mango Tee in 2025 will simply be the best ever in the fabled history of the event.”

I can’t wait to see it tee off.

THAT’S IT Jamaal Murray’s buzzer-beater yesterday gave Denver a 101-99 win over Los Angeles for a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven series. The winning shot was fired in front of towering Anthony Davis, after Laker LeBron James missed a hurried three.