Qatar, PHL leaders sign 9 new accords

QATAR is now seeking to strengthen its economic ties and people-to-people exchange with the country with the signing of nine new agreements.

On Monday, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Qatari Amir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, witnessed the presentation ceremony of the nine Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in Malacañang.

Among those signed were two separate pacts by the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry with the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) and the Davao City Chamber of Commerce (DCCC).

“The Philippines is an important partner for us in many fields, especially in trade and economic cooperation, and we aspire to improve these relations to increase communication between the private sector and both the countries,” Sheik Tamim said in his speech before his bilateral talk with Marcos.

Among the other agreements signed during the event were the waiver of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and special or official passports as well as cooperation on the fields of sports, youth, tourism and business events.

The Philippines and Qatar agreed as well to identify and implement joint projects, exchange legislations and regulations related to combating human trafficking.

Also signed was an MOU on mutual recognition of seafarers’ certificates according to Regulation I/10 of the Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW Convention) of 1978.