Paulo Avelino’s elevator antics tease fans ahead of ‘Elevator’ movie release

Actor Paulo Avelino makes waves online after pulling off a prank as an elevator boy at a mall in Mandaluyong.

On Saturday, April 20, Viva Films shared a video on their YouTube channel featuring Avelino working as an elevator operator at SM Megamall Fashion Hall.

Throughout the six-minute footage, shoppers were seen glancing at him, quietly speculating if he was indeed a celebrity. Despite their suspicions, they couldn’t resist asking Avelino for selfies and photos.

Avelino made a concerted effort to stifle his laughter and maintain his guise as an elevator boy throughout the day. When a shopper asked if he was “Paulo Avelino,” he responded by claiming to be Jared and stayed in character.

Meanwhile, he courteously asked shoppers which floor they were headed to and whether they were going up or down. It seemed like a typical scenario one would encounter with any regular elevator staff assisting shoppers with their floor preferences.

Screenshot from Paulo Avelino’s “Elevator Boy for a Day (Prank)’ video courtesy of Viva Films

After it was uploaded on social media, the video went viral and delighted netizens. Some jokingly questioned, “If he’s the elevator boy, would you even want to get off?”

The footage was said to have been recorded on Wednesday, April 17, as a promotional gimmick for his upcoming movie “Elevator,” where he stars alongside former beauty queen turned actress Kylie Versoza, who is also making waves in the acting scene.

“Elevator” is scheduled to be released in cinemas across the country on April 24.