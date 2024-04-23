PAL will reopen Clark-Basco route

LEGACY carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) said on Monday it will reintroduce flights between Clark and Basco, Batanes starting July 2.

PAL President and COO Stanley K. Ng said the route will operate four times per week and it is seen to “complement” the carrier’s Manila-Basco service.

“We are delighted to revive our Clark-Basco service commencing on the third quarter of 2024. Convenient connectivity is essential for travelers who wish to experience our island-destinations. We will endeavor to reopen more routes out of Clark as we continue to grow our network from Central Luzon,” he said.

Lipad Corp., the operator of Clark International Airport, welcomed the expansion of PAL’s operations in Clark.

“This renewed connection not only signifies the strengthening of ties between two vibrant destinations but also underscores the importance of Basco in the growth of Clark International Airport (CRK). With this renewed route, Philippine Airlines, thru CRK, continues to play a pivotal role in promoting tourism and fostering connections across our country,” Lipad President Noel Manankil said.

Currently, PAL flies out of Clark with daily flights to Cebu, thrice weekly to Caticlan (Boracay), and four times weekly to Busuanga (Coron).

The airline had announced that it has allotted $450 million for capital expenditures this year with a significant portion earmarked for aircraft investments.

During the press launch of its Manila-Seattle route, PAL CFO Anna Bengzon outlined the airline’s strategic financial approach, noting the airline’s commitment to enhancing its fleet and passenger experience.

“Our capex for 2024 is approximately $450 million and about 80 percent of that is going to aircraft, which includes refurbishment, maintenance upgrade, and delivery payments,” she said.

Another portion of the capital outlays will be used for the “digitalization” efforts of the airline, Bengzon added.

To fund the allotted capex, she said the company is now in talks with local and foreign financial institutions as well as aircraft leasing companies. Bulk or between “generally 60 percent…(to)…70 percent” of the capex will be funded by debt.

Image credits: BusinessMirror file photo





