Organizations to scan needs, opportunities in Islamic financing

DAVAO City—The Peace and Equity Foundation (PEF) announced that its officers and those from the UP Strategic Research and Management Foundation (UPStream) signed a memorandum of agreement on April 4 at the UP Mindanao Gaisano Conference Room to undertake an action research study on Islamic financing in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

The study, to be conducted by the UP Center for Integrative and Development Studies (UP CIDS) under its “Escaping the Middle-Income Trap Chains-for-Change (EMIT C4C)” program, will identify the needs, barriers and opportunities related to Islamic financing, starting with the projects of the PEF in the region, a statement by the organization read.

Islamic finance or Shari’ah-compliant financing refers to instruments and services that abide by Islamic law. Its development will help promote financial inclusion and create solutions for Muslims residing in the Bangsamoro region.

“[The] PEF would like to look at the current landscape of Islamic financing and what can be our role in helping the poor through this instrument,” PEF Executive Director Roberto R. Calingo was quoted in the statement as saying.

In the past, the PEF has supported social enterprises involved in Islamic financing and partnering with other advocates such as the Center for Agriculture and Rural Development-Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD-MRI) and the Ramon Magsaysay Awards Foundation, according to the organization.

Calingo signed the MOA with UPStream President Dr. Sylvia B. Concepcion and UP EMIT C4C Senior Research Analyst Jane Lynn D. Capacio.

Under the agreement, the PEF and the EMIT C4C team will gather data, conduct discussions and deliberations and write the report. UPSTREAM, meanwhile, will monitor the implementation of the action research project, according to the PEF.