Online payment option for Clark locators offered

CLARK FREEPORT–The Clark Development Corp. (CDC) announced having partnered with the Land Bank of the Philippines (LandBank) to introduce an online payment option for Clark locators.

Accessible through the LinkBiz.Portal provided by LandBank, this platform offers locators a convenient way to electronically pay for permits, lease rentals, visa-related fees, and other applicable charges, read the statement the CDC issued last Wednesday.

Referring to the LandBank’s website, the CDC noted that the Landbank portal enables clients to make payments for various products and services online, including those from government and private institutions.

This online payment option is part of several initiatives led by the CDC’s Business Development and Business Enhancement Group and Information Technology Division, according to the CDC.

The Business One-Stop Shop (Boss) launched in November 2023 is the first of its kind outside the local government unit’s eBOSS compliance and centralizes transactions to streamline processes, the CDC added.

Since its launch, the Boss has processed 14,562 transactions as of March 2024, the CDC statement read. “These efforts align with the CDC’s commitment to automating frontline services and transactions, enhancing the ease of doing business in the Freeport,” it added.