No Filipinos hurt in latest Taiwan earthquakes

No Filipino was hurt in the recent twin earthquakes that struck eastern Taiwan early Tuesday morning, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW)

“No reported injuries or deaths on the part of Filipinos in Taiwan. We hope it stays that way,” DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Cacdac said in an online press conference last Tuesday afternoon.

At around 2:30 am of April 23, 2024, the United States Geological Survey said Taiwan was rocked by a magnitude 6.1 earthquake and was followed minutes later by a magnitude 6 quake.

Migrant Workers Office in Taipei (MWO-Taipei) Labor representative Cesar Chavez, Jr, said the recent quakes resulted to schools and offices closures and for some roads to become impassable.

DMW continues to monitor the status of the OFWs in Taiwan by coordinating with Filipino community leaders.



Earlier this month, Taiwan was hit by a devastating magnitude 7.2 earthquake.

Cacdac said the reported number OFWs, who were injured from the incident, has climbed to 16.

“The total number of injured from the April 3 earthquake is now 16. They are out of harm’s way and in a stable condition,” the DMW official said.

DMW conducted relief good operations, which benefited 1,000 quake-affected OFWs from the said earthquake.

Image credits: TVBS via AP





