`

Today’s front page, Tuesday, April 23, 2024

screenshot 2024 04 22 at 11.51.17 pm

No Filipinos hurt in latest Taiwan earthquakes

taiwan earthquake
In this image from a video, roads in Hualien, Taiwan are cordoned off after a cluster of earthquakes struck the island early Tuesday, April 23, 2024. There were no reports of casualties in the quakes, although there were further damages to two multi-story buildings that had been evacuated following a magnitude 7.4 quake that hit the island earlier this month, killing 13 people and injuring over 1,000.
  • business mirror 728x90
  • sm job fair 728 90 (1)
  • el sitio nativo banner 728 x 90 business mirror
  • img 2205
  • fcr oreoendcard 728x90 2174
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2

No Filipino was hurt in the recent twin earthquakes that struck eastern Taiwan early Tuesday morning, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW)

“No reported injuries or deaths on the part of Filipinos in Taiwan. We hope it stays that way,” DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Cacdac said in an online press conference last Tuesday afternoon.

At around 2:30 am of April 23, 2024, the United States Geological Survey said Taiwan was rocked by a magnitude 6.1 earthquake and was followed minutes later by a magnitude 6 quake. 

Migrant Workers Office in Taipei (MWO-Taipei) Labor representative Cesar Chavez, Jr, said the recent quakes resulted to schools and offices closures and for  some roads to become impassable. 

DMW continues to monitor the status of the OFWs in Taiwan by coordinating with Filipino community leaders.  


Earlier this month, Taiwan was hit by a devastating magnitude 7.2  earthquake.

  • hyundai santa fe 300x250
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px

Cacdac said the reported number OFWs, who were injured from the incident, has climbed to 16.

“The total number of injured from the April 3 earthquake is now 16. They are out of harm’s way and in a stable condition,” the DMW official said. 

DMW conducted relief good operations, which benefited 1,000 quake-affected OFWs from the said earthquake.

Image credits: TVBS via AP



0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • hyundai santa fe 300x250
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
Related Topics

Know more