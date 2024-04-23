`

Today’s front page, Tuesday, April 23, 2024

screenshot 2024 04 22 at 11.51.17 pm

Nadal hints at September swansong

sports05 042424
Rafael Nadal has signaled 2024 may be his last year.
  • business mirror 728x90
  • sm job fair 728 90 (1)
  • el sitio nativo banner 728 x 90 business mirror
  • img 2205
  • fcr oreoendcard 728x90 2174
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2

BERLIN—Rafael Nadal said Monday he will play at the Laver Cup in Berlin in September in what may be one of the 22-time Grand Slam champion’s last tournaments.

Nadal has signaled 2024 may be his last year on tour and said last week that his second-round loss to Alex de Minaur at the Barcelona Open, which he has won 12 times, was “probably my last match here.”

“At this stage in my career I really want to go out there and make the most of every opportunity I am given,” Nadal said in a statement.

The 37-year-old Spanish superstar has long struggled with injuries and has played just five competitive matches this year, three in Brisbane in January and two in Barcelona last week.

The Laver Cup, to be held from September 20 to 22, is an indoor hard-court men’s competition pitting Team Europe against Team World in a format similar to that of golf’s Ryder Cup.

Nadal and Roger Federer teamed up in the doubles at the 2022 Laver Cup in London for the Swiss great’s last match before retirement.

  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • hyundai santa fe 300x250

“I am very happy to be playing Laver Cup in Berlin for Team Europe,” Nadal said. “I have some really special memories from my Laver Cup experiences, including all the emotions from London two years ago playing alongside Roger for the last time.” AP

Image credits: AP



0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • hyundai santa fe 300x250
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
Related Topics

Know more