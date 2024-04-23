Iloilo youngsters emerge victorious in Governor Castro Cup

ANTHONY CASTIGADOR and Alexandra Onte flaunted their prowess in the Governor Fredenil Castro Cup National Junior Championships by securing twin victories for Iloilo City at the Villareal Stadium hard courts in Roxas City, Capiz over the weekend.

Castigador, the top seed in his categories, dominated Francisco de Juan III, 6-1, 6-3, in the boys’ 14-and-under final then fended off doubles partner Rizzjun Labindao, 6-1, 6-4, for the 16-and-under trophy in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

Onte asserted her superiority in the girls singles events with a 6-3, 4-0 (ret.) win over Andrea Malbas in the 16-and-under category and a convincing 6-2, 6-3 triumph over Sam Malbas in the premier 18-and-under division of the event held in conjunction with the Capiztahan celebrations.

Capistrano and Onte’s stellar performances earned them the Most Valuable Player honors in the five-day tournament which was part of the Palawan Pawnshop nationwide junior circuit put up by president and CEO Bobby Castro.

Castigador and Labindao won the 14-and-under doubles plum and Onte and Aleeva Suace pocketed the 18-and-under crown.

The other winners were Ian Ituriaga, de Juan and Mikaela Chavez from Iloilo, as well as siblings Besper and Theriz Zapatos from Kalibo.

Ituriaga took the boys’ 18-and-under title after a walkover win over Marben Alimarin, while de Juan emerged victorious in the 12-and-under side with a 1-0 (ret.) triumph over Don Olavides.

Chavez dominated the 10-and-under unisex final with a 4-1, 4-1 romp of Abby Castigador, while Besper Zapatos defeated Theriz in a thrilling three-setter match for the girls’ 14-and-under title.

The tournament, sanctioned by the Philippine Tennis Association and supported by Slazenger and Universal Tennis Ranking with Rudolfo Suites as the official hotel, also saw Abby Castigador and Chavez win the 10-unisex doubles crown, Ituriaga and Gian dela Cruz top the boys’ 18-and-under division and Tori de Ocampo and Suarez snatching the girls’ 14-and-under tiara.

In the Legends division, Nikhel Nowlakha and Christian Bolanos topped the 20s men’s doubles, while Tyrone Javero and Cromwell Teves took the 30s trophy, Jonito Crisosto and Danny Sajonia nailed the 40s and 50s crowns, and Ronilo Gialogo and Joey Usison romped off with the 60s diadem.