House to focus on national security, economy–Romualdez

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez said Tuesday that the House of Representatives’ focus will be on measures bolstering national security and fostering economic growth in the remaining sessions of the 19th Congress.

Speaking at a forum hosted by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), attended by diplomats and government officials, Romualdez discussed the importance of legislative efforts to safeguard national sovereignty and promote stability in the face of evolving global challenges.

“As we embark on another session this April 29th, our legislative focus sharpens on the dual imperatives of national security and robust development. Recognizing that peace is the cornerstone of prosperity, we aim to enact laws that fortify our national defense and enhance our international security posture,” he said.

“These initiatives are critical in maintaining sovereignty and stability, enabling our nation to pursue development goals without the shadow of external threats,” he added.

Highlighting key areas of focus, Romualdez outlined the House’s development agenda, which encompasses healthcare, education, and digital infrastructure.

“In healthcare, we are committed to expanding access and improving the quality of services, making healthcare affordable and accessible to every Filipino. Our initiatives in education aim to create a more liberalized system that not only meets global standards but also equips our youth with the necessary skills to thrive in a globalized economy. Additionally, by enhancing our digital infrastructure, we aim to ensure that every Filipino can benefit from the digital revolution, bridging digital divides and fostering economic inclusivity,” he said.

He added that by strengthening peace and security, Congress could create an environment conducive to economic activities and development initiatives.

“These, in turn, contribute to further stabilizing our nation by reducing poverty, creating jobs, and improving living standards, which in turn diminishes the likelihood of social unrest. This virtuous cycle is fundamental to sustainable development and is a cornerstone of our legislative agenda,” he said.

The House leader said his and his colleagues’ goals “are ambitious.”

“We aim not only to continue our current path but to accelerate our efforts. We are exploring innovative legislative measures that promote technological advancement and environmental sustainability. These initiatives are designed to ensure that the Philippines not only keeps pace with global trends but also sets a benchmark for innovation and responsible governance,” he said.

He invited all sectors “to engage with us.”

“Your insights, expertise, and participation are invaluable as we forge a path forward. Through collaborative efforts, we can build a future that reflects our highest aspirations and fulfills the promise of prosperity and peace for all Filipinos,” he said.

‘Economic Cha-cha’

The Speaker pushed for another economic development advocacy, which is the removal of restrictions on foreign investments in the Constitution.

“We also recognize the need for more dynamic economic policies. Thus, we are advocating for amendments to specific sections of Articles twelve, fourteen, and sixteen of the Philippine Constitution,” he said.

He said the proposed changes aim to introduce the phrase “unless otherwise provided by law” to give Congress the ability to make legislative adjustments swiftly in specific economic sectors in response to global and local economic shifts.

“Our extensive hearings on this matter have illuminated the broad benefits these amendments would bring, enabling more flexible, responsive governance. By enabling these adjustments, we can significantly enhance the Philippines’ stature as an attractive destination for investments. More investments mean more resources, which support sustained economic growth,” he said.

He added that the changes, if effected, would “also translate into more job opportunities, helping ensure that Filipino families can thrive in an increasingly competitive world.”

He told his audience that the House of Representatives has put in place “significant reforms that have reshaped the economic and social landscape of the Philippines.”

“We enacted pivotal tax reforms designed to invigorate our economy by simplifying the tax code, encouraging investment, and ensuring a fairer system for all. These measures have laid the groundwork for a more robust economic framework, attracting foreign investments and stimulating local entrepreneurship,” he said.

He said the House’s commitment to infrastructural development is exemplified by the continuation of the “Build, Build, Build” program.

“This ambitious initiative has not only improved connectivity across our archipelago but also generated tens of thousands of jobs, bolstering our economy and enhancing the daily lives of our citizens,” he said.

The DFA forum is dubbed Second Foreign Policy Address, which focuses on “New Initiatives to Grow Business in the Philippines.”