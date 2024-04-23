GSIS urges pensioners to use online services amid heatwave

THE Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) is taking proactive steps to protect its pensioners from the dangers of extreme heat following the weather agency’s warning of unprecedented temperatures reaching up to 46 degrees Celsius in 24 areas across the country.

Old-Age and Survivorship pensioners are strongly encouraged to complete their renewal of active status or the Annual Pensioners Information Revalidation (APIR) through the GSIS’s digital platforms.

“Our pensioners are among the most vulnerable during these extreme weather conditions. By enhancing access to our online services, we ensure they can fulfill their requirements without compromising their health,” GSIS President and General Manager Jose Arnulfo A. Veloso was quoted in a statement the pension fund issued last Monday.

Pensioners have the option to use the GSIS’s mobile application, which features advanced facial recognition technology for secure status verification. This user-friendly app allows pensioners to comply with revalidation requirements without leaving the safety of their homes.

They can download the GSIS’s mobile app from major app stores and follow simple steps to complete their status renewal. The app also offers other services that enhance the user experience, providing a one-stop solution for many of their needs.

Alternatively, pensioners seeking a more personalized service can opt for an online interview, which can be scheduled through designated GSIS e-mail addresses.