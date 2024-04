TRAFFIC slowed to a crawl on the Skyway’s northbound lane late Tuesday morning, as thick smoke rose from the ground from a big fire in a residential area in Taguig City.

Videos by Aldwin M. Tolosa/BM

The 3-Alarm fire razed a residential area near the Gat Andres Bonifacio Elementary School in Taguig City, but was put under control before noontime.

Image credits: Aldwin M. Tolosa/BM