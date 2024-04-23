Government to continue anti-poverty tack amid low number of poor

IN response to recent survey findings showing a notable decrease in self-rated poverty and hunger among Filipino families, the leadership of the House of Representatives on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to continue existing anti-poverty programs and develop additional initiatives to assist those in need.

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez lauded the recent findings of OCTA Research indicating a decrease of 3 percent in both the number of families who consider themselves poor. The poll also showed a decrease in their self-rated hunger, from 45 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023 to 42 percent during the first quarter of 2024, and from 14 percent to 11 percent during the same period, respectively.

“These figures represent a decline of approximately 800,000 families in both categories, a clear indication that our economic measures are effectively reaching and improving the lives of our people,” the House leader was quoted as saying in a statement.

Romualdez pinned the progress on government’s economic programs and anti-poverty efforts that, he said, are strongly supported by the Lower House.

“This positive trajectory in reducing poverty and hunger underscores the impact of our targeted policies aimed at enhancing economic stability and providing necessary support to the most vulnerable sectors. The decrease in the number of families who consider themselves food poor further attests to the success of our food security programs,” the lawmaker said.

Romualdez highlighted the collaborative efforts between the House of Representatives and government agencies to complement the administration’s programs, such as the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair (BPSF), Cash and Rice Distributions (CARD) program, the Start-up, Investment, Business Opportunity, and Livelihood (SIBOL) program and the Farmers Assistance for Recovery and Modernization (FARM) program.

The solon said the BPSF, which just concluded its 15th installment in Benguet Province, brings government services closer to the people, including food, financial and livelihood assistance to all 82 provinces across the country.

“The BPSF has already rolled out billions of pesos in government aid and services to 15 provinces. We are so pleased to see that this program has an impact on the lives of Filipino families. May we see the further decline of self-rated poverty and hunger in the future,” the lawmaker from Leyte said.

The CARD Program, in collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), continues to provide hundreds of thousands of beneficiaries with rice and cash assistance, with each beneficiary from vulnerable sectors receiving a 25-kilogram sack of rice and cash to help in everyday life.

The same goes for SIBOL and FARM. These programs aim to help small entrepreneurs and farmers cope with the struggles of their respective livelihood areas by granting them cash aid to jumpstart their small businesses and farms.

Romualdez also disclosed the existence of the Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP) under the DSWD, which is included in the 2024 national budget and will benefit 12 million poor and low-income families—or a total of 48 million Filipinos—by receiving a one-time financial grant of P5,000.