FLI: Payout ratio highest since 2014

Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI), the property development arm of the Gotianun Group, has declared a cash dividend of P0.05 per share on its common shares, which represents a 32-percent dividend payout ratio, the highest since 2014.

“This underscores our commitment to create value and generate sustainable returns for our shareholders as we drive growth and progress in the real estate sector,” FLI President and CEO Tristan Las Marias said.

FLI said it will launch residential projects worth P25 billion this year. The projects are mostly mid-rise residential buildings and horizontal housing.

“We will continue to offer value-for-money residential developments anchored on well-planned townships as we fulfill our core purpose of building the Filipino dream,” he said.

FLI said it plans to continue developing mid-rise buildings, catering to the increasing demand for modern living spaces. The company launched 11 new projects in 2023 valued at P8.7 billion in key areas nationwide.

“We sustained our growth trajectory fueled by a 13 percent growth in residential revenues of P14.49 billion, with solid sales results generated by our projects in Laguna, Davao, Pangasinan, Rizal, Zamboanga and Cebu,” Las Marias said during last week’s stockholders’ meeting.

“In Cavite, we will launch our first mid-rise condo community project in Bacoor and upgrade our Wood Estate residential township in Trece Martires with commercial shops, transport terminals and affordable low rise condo developments.”

He said the company will also unveil its new residential township in Leganes, Iloilo dubbed Iloilo Central, which will also have supermarkets, daycare centers, public transport terminals. In recognition of Iloilo as the football capital of the Philippines, it will also have a huge park and football field that will be open to the public.

Las Marias said Iloilo Central will offer Filinvest’s first walkup project, which will provide affordable condo units located in a complete residential setting that provides social spaces, outdoor sports and activity event areas, modern amenities at very affordable prices.

“Our launch plan for 2024 will clearly support this strategy. we will open several mid-rise condo buildings in Dumaguete City, Zamboanga City and General Santos City to sustain our strong market performance. We will also open taller condo buildings in Cebu City and Davao City to match the growing market potentials in these highly urbanized cities and optimize our land bank values.”

Last February, FLI introduced Iloilo Centrale, an 11.4-hectare mixed-use development combining urban living with the region’s timeless heritage. Building such communities, which resonate with the evolving needs of Filipino families for quality and affordability, remain FLI’s focus.