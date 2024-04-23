First Gen, Philippine Manufacturing Co. of Murata renew supply deal

FIRST Gen Corp. said the Philippine Manufacturing Co. of Murata Inc. (PMM) has agreed to renew its renewable energy (RE) supply deal for its production facility.

“Together, we in First Gen and PMM are not just reducing emissions but also shaping a future where environmental responsibility and growth go hand in hand,” First Gen President and COO Francis Giles Puno said in a statement.

The company did not provide the RE capacity it will supply to PMM.

The supply deal, it said, is aligned with the commitment of the Japan-based electronics giant to shift electricity used in all its factories and offices around the world to 100 percent renewable energy by 2050.

PMM is the Philippine unit of Murata, a worldwide manufacturer and innovator of electronic components and solutions that supplies parts for some of the world’s largest tech companies.

Its manufacturing facility in the Philippines, located inside the Lopez-led First Philippine Industrial Park (FPIP) economic zone in Batangas, is the company’s biggest manufacturing facility in Southeast Asia and focuses on the production of multilayer ceramic capacitors which are used for electric vehicles and 6G communications technology.

PMM and First Gen initially forged a supply agreement in 2021. Under the new agreement, the power supply for PMM will come from the Bacon-Manito geothermal power facility in Bicol, operated by First Gen subsidiary Energy Development Corp.

“The renewal of our supply agreement with First Gen highlights our companies’ decarbonization and sustainability goals. While we aim to capture the demand for components that support emerging technologies, we want to do so in a manner that is cost-efficient, best in class, and carbon-neutral,” said PMM President Masayoshi Koda.

PMM is Murata’s first overseas facility to operate on 100 percent renewable energy. The facility has been operating on 100 percent renewable energy since 2022. Aside from using geothermal energy, the plant harnesses power from over 6,700 solar panels installed at its facility with a capacity to generate close to 3,000 kilowatts of electricity.

In addition, First Gen’s affiliate Pi Energy Inc. provides other solutions for PMM that lowers the risk of unforeseen power interruption. Beyond the supply of clean and renewable energy, Pi Energy also constructed a transmission line that utilizes extremely sensitive equipment and machines to prevent unwanted downtime and unnecessary repairs for its Batangas facility.

“This extended collaboration not only strengthens our bond but also reinforces our shared dedication to environmental stewardship,” Puno added.

First Gen has a combined power portfolio of 3,666 megawatts.