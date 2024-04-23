Federal Land will unveil horizontal development

Federal Land Inc. on Monday said it will launch next month its 48-hectare multi-use, masterplanned neighborhood township in Biñan in Laguna.

Dubbed Meadowcrest, it is the company’s initial foray into horizontal development, as most of its townships have high-rise buildings.

The Meadowcrest footprint allows the development to utilize the 15-minute urban planning concept through its walkable, human-scale design with integrated pedestrian and dedicated bike lanes among lush tree canopies, scenic landscaping and dedicated parklets, according to Stephen John S. Comia, the company’s head of project development group.

For its first residential project, the company said it will launch the first phase of Hartwood Village.

The village is an 11.3-hectare horizontal development that will have a total of 186 lots, the first phase of which will have 110 lots, with an average size of 343 square meters. There will only be 16 lots per hectare.

The company said the price of each unit will range from P15 million to P25 million.

It also said it will dedicate some 44 percent of the area to open spaces.

“It will be a lot cheaper compared with those already launched in the area,” Comia said.

Arthur V. Ty, the company’s chairman said, Federal land is going into horizontal development since its land bank allows the company to undertake such projects.

“We continue to look for opportunities. We have already a footprint in Cebu, we’re hoping to do more in that part.”

Laguna is one of the fastest-growing provinces in Luzon, rapidly gaining traction as a premier growth center, given its status as the largest contributor to the gross domestic product in 2022 among the 82 provinces. Part and parcel of that growth is Biñan.

Biñan flourishes with dynamic energy and boundless potential. Federal Land’s expansion into the city is “a strategic choice” grounded in the city’s growth trajectory, the company said.

“The newly opened Cavite-Laguna Expressway seamlessly links the vibrant community we envision at Meadowcrest to the bustling economic activity in Metro Manila and weekend destinations like Tagaytay.”