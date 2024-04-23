Davao Region loses 320 farm lands to El Niño

DAVAO CITY—The Davao Region already lost 320 hectares midway into the El Niño dry spell phenomenon as government is also watching for any critical signs of its marine resources.

The Department of Agriculture here said a total of 547 hectares have been affected by the dry spell, of which the crops planted in the 320 hectares were all damaged and have “no chance of recovery.” The other 227 hectares could still be recovered of their crops, it added.

The DA said total production losses reached 1,297 metric tons valued at P22.5 million.

All of the affected farm lands were all located in Davao del Sur and 556 farmers were affected, mostly among upland vegetable and corn farmers.

The number may be minimal though for a province that has 86,394 farmers.

The DA said that its El Niño Action Plan was already in place last year with a P1-billion mitigation plan that included aiding vulnerable areas expected in Davao del Sur and Davao Occidental. This specific effort would involve providing of drought-resistant rice seed varieties, plastic drums for rainwater catchment, constructing spring development projects in upland areas and assessment irrigation network systems.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources here said it was monitoring for any sign of the destructive impact of the El Niño, such as incidents of fish kills, red tide contamination of shell fishes, coral bleaching, or the sudden discoloration of corals that commonly leads to damage or death, and rising sea temperature and salinity.

The BFAR said these warning signs would reduce the survival rate among fishes and other marine life and the emergence of diseases, especially among sea weeds.

As of this week, there was no report of red tide contamination in the Balile and Pujada bays in Mati, Davao Oriental, Tagabuli Bay in Davao del Sur and Malalag Bay in Davao Occidental. Nonetheless, the BFAR said it received report of fish mortalities in Davao City and Davao Oriental due to “management challenges of operators.”

The other monitoring stations in the country where shell fishes are often extracted have all registered positive for red tide contamination, including two from Mindanao, the Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur and San Benito Bay in Surigao del Norte.

On April 7, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has warned that Cotabato City is among seven areas where temperatures are expected to soar up to 51°C. Likewise, Lanao del Norte is among 31 provinces experiencing drought worsened by El Niño, the weather agency noted.

Five days later, the Department of Agriculture (DA) reported substantial agricultural losses amounting to P2.63 billion, affecting over 54,000 farmers and 53,879 hectares of farmland across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao due to El Niño.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel has warned of an increase in agricultural product prices in the following weeks due to concerns over El Niño’s impact on global rice supply and increased demand.

“The current drought makes agricultural production difficult, resulting in lower supply levels,” read an article by the Department of Science and Technology.” This suggests that prices of agricultural commodities greatly affected by the drought, such as vegetables, corn, and rice, are expected to increase in response to supply scarcity and increased demand. This may impact consumers’ purchasing power and operations of businesses reliant on agricultural products.”