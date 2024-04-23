Commercial release of GM rice, eggplant halted by CA

THE Court of Appeals (CA) has enjoined the Department of Agriculture and other concerned government agencies from pushing with the commercial release of genetically modified rice (Golden Rice) and eggplant products (Bt Eggplant).

In a 143-page decision penned by Associate Justice Jennifer Joy C. Ong, the CA’s Fourth Division granted the petition filed by farmers and environmental groups for a writ of kalikasan directing respondents University of the Philippines Los Banos (UPLB) and the Philippine Rice Research Institute (PRRI) to desist from commercially propagating and conducting activities relating to Bt Eggplant and Golden Rice, respectively, until all concerned government agencies submit proof of safety of and compliance with legal requirements.

The CA also granted the writ of continuing mandamus, which ordered the concerned respondents government agencies to submit to the CA strengthened risk assessment procedures and concrete mechanisms to monitor all activities conducted under the Joint Department Circular (JDC) Nos. 1-2016 and 1-2021 issued by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), the DA, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources ) DENR), the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government DILG).

The joint circular governs all aspects related to genetically-modified plant products derived from modern technology.

The CA pointed out the insufficiencies of the JDC provisions with regard to monitoring, labelling of GMOs and adoption of realistic time frame for processing of biosafety permit applications.

“Until the deficiencies noted in the decision are addressed by the concerned government agencies, any application for contained use, field testing, direct use as food or feed, or processing, commercial propagation, and importation of all GMOs are enjoined,” the CA said.

In issuing the writ of kalikasan, the CA applied the precautionary principle recognized under the Rules of Procedure on Environmental Cases.

The precautionary principle states that “when human activities may lead to threats of serious and irreversible damage to the environment that is scientifically plausible but uncertain, actions shall be taken to avoid or diminish that threat.”

The CA held that the three conditions for precautionary principle to apply—uncertainty, the possibility irreversible harm, and the possibility of serious harm—are present in the case.

“While it may be argued that the trials of Golden Rice and Bt Eggplant were conducted precisely to determine the effects or risks of GMOs as well as to obtain data and information thereon, it must be equally remembered that the overall safety guarantee thereof is still unknown,” the CA pointed out.

The CA also noted the lack of “genuine, exhaustive, independent and active monitoring activity” being conducted by the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) or any other government regulators with regard to the propagation of GMOs.

“Evidently, the approach of the government is merely to wait or receive information from the proponents or the public, or to be reactive, rather than to effectively initiate monitoring activities, or to be proactive,” the decision read.

“As it stands, the burden is being placed on the proponents and the people to perform the obligation or responsibility of the regulators,” it added.

The CA ruling stemmed from the petition for the issuance of a writ of kalikasan filed by Greenpeace and co-petitioners Magsasaka at Siyentipiko sa Pagpapaunlad ng Agrikultura [Masipag] before the Supreme Court.

The petition sought to stop the government from commercially releasing genetically modified rice and eggplant products, insisting that Golden Rice and Bacillus thuringiensis Eggplant (Bt Eggplant) are genetically modified organisms, which is a cause for environmental concern.

The petitioners also asked the Court to direct the respondent DA to refrain from commercially propagating Golden Rice and issuing biosafety permits for commercial propagation of Bt Eggplant; cease and desist from commercially propagating Golden Rice and Bt Eggplant until such time that proof of safety and compliance with legal requirements is shown; declare all biosafety permits for Golden Rice and Bt Eggplant null and void; and perform independent risks and impact assessments, obtain the prior and informed consent of farmers and indigenous peoples, and implement liability mechanisms in case of damage, as required by law.

The SC issued a writ of kalikasan in favor of the petitioner in April 2023 and referred the case before the CA for final disposition.

