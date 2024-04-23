CCP marks Earth Day 2024 with ‘one-of-a-kind’ show

THE Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) marks yesterday’s Earth Day with a scintillating, multi-sensory presentation spotlighting light design as a vital element of events, theater productions, and festivals.

The CCP “Dagitab Digital” returns for its third iteration that presents another symphony of illumination. Led by the Production Design and Technical Services Division, under the Production and Exhibition Department, this year’s presentation plays with the unique architectural elements of the Bamboo Pavilion at the Liwasang Kalikhasan. The concept produces a unique show, according to CCP artistic director Dennis N. Marasigan.

“Most performances, which use lighting design, are produced in conventional settings such as theaters and other performing venues. Through Dagitab Digital, we challenge conventions,” he said. “The featured light designers work on the unconventional space—with all its idiosyncrasies and elements—to create a one-of-a-kind show.”

Visual artist Leeroy New present Mebuyan’s Colony at the CCP Front Lawn

Manning the light project is technical director D Cortezano, currently the resident technical director of Arete at Ateneo de Manila University and a faculty member of the Ateneo Fine Arts, Guang Ming College, and the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Valenzuela Theater Arts program. He is the current moderator and director of technical and design at Tanghalang Ateneo and a collaborating member of the Asia-Pacific Bond of Theater Schools, the Asean University Network on Culture and the Arts, and the Asean Youth Cultural Forum.

For the Earth Day celebration, Cortezano creates a light show that highlights the architectural prowess of traditional Filipino structures, emphasizing the strength of solid structural lines through the light rails. The five-minute light spectacle features music from classic and contemporary musicians, and juxtaposes the rice fields of Central Luzon. The intent is to remind the public of the importance of Mother Earth as the source of human sustenance and calm respite.

“Compared to previous light shows, we are exploring an interactive type of installation, where passing through the space instead of being a sit-down experience can help keep the audience interested,” Cortezano said. “The experience needs to be curated. The audience experience needs to be clear from the moment they enter to the time they exit the structure.”

Cortezano works with a project team composed of assistant lighting designer Rafa Sumilong, production manager Jericho A. Pagana, assistant production manager Benette Emmanuel Estrada, technical assistants Camille Balistoy and Danilo Villanueva, led by project manager Ricardo Eric Cruz.

The Dagitab Digital Earth Day show begins this Thursday, April 25. The opening follows that of the CCP Earth Day art installation, featuring visual artist Leeroy New’s Mebuyan Colony at the CCP Front Lawn. The fifth in the Mebuyan series, the immersive outdoor installation fuses the artist’s fascination with science fiction and Philippine mythology, referencing Mebuyan, a goddess residing in the underworld in Bagobo mythology.

Mebuyan’s Colony follows the theme “Planet vs. Plastics,” with the artist mixing organic and recycled materials to create the multi-sensory installation. A variety of foliage encompasses the work, made possible with the support of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources. The installation will be on view until May 25 at the CCP Front Lawn.

“The concept of world-building became an important principle and determining idea in how I implemented my art practice,” New said. “I had dreams of participating in building worlds physically and, in a practical way, through architecture. Also, building worlds, imagined or representational, through film.”

Complementing the Dagitab Digital show and Mebuyan’s Colony installation is the façade lighting of the CCP Main Building. The presentation, titled Ebb and Flow, is inspired by the ocean and promotes tranquility. Sea wave patterns appear on the building fascia, enveloping the area with a serene atmosphere amid the chaos of Roxas Boulevard.

Conceptualized and designed by Pagana, with Gobo makers Camille Balistoy and Shantie de Roca, the facade lighting aims to remind and educate the public about environmental challenges, particularly water pollution. It shows CCP’s commitment to its advocacy for sustainable water resource management, and environmental protection and conservation.

The CCP façade light show runs until April 30, with shows from 6:30 to 10 pm daily, except Monday and during inclement weather.

Earth Day is celebrated annually on April 22. According to www.earthday.org, the event that began in 1970 serves as a “reminder of the importance of environmental conservation and sustainability, encouraging us to come together and take action for a healthier planet and brighter future.”